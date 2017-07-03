Stunning homes: An house with healing views

When you look at the view from this home, you can see an endless sandy beach where the sea meets the horizon. Immediately you are taken away from the stress and frustration of your daily life, to a place that represents relaxation and healing.

Today we will show you a hotel where the sea meets the sea. The architects from J2H ARCHITECTS built a home for healing in Sokcho. The home has an atmosphere of modernity and absolute comfort. You will certainly have the ocean in mind when you see this home, so lets go and take a look!