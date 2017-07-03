Stunning homes: An house with healing views

When you look at the view from this home, you can see an endless sandy beach where the sea meets the horizon. Immediately you are taken away from the stress and frustration of your daily life, to a place that represents relaxation and healing.
Today we will show you a hotel where the sea meets the sea. The architects from J2H ARCHITECTS built a home for healing in Sokcho. The home has an atmosphere of modernity and absolute comfort. You will certainly have the ocean in mind when you see this home, so lets go and take a look!
This home on the beach is different from the other houses which have many rooms stacked up. At the bottom, there is space for a parking lot, and on top there is an open garden which offers stunning views and a cool atmosphere. The smart design makes it possible to view the sea from as many rooms as possible. The building has a modern feel, and the warm light in each of the rooms stimulates a sense of comfort and relaxation.
The garden has a healing air and is located at the top of the home. It can be accessed at any time and is a place in which the guests are encouraged to take a walk in, in order to heal their body and mind. Basking in sunlight and sea air, the natural setting inspires a sense of serenity and balance.
Now that we have met the uppermost space, let's go downstairs. A wonderful dining area located close to nature has been mapped out for the bottom floor of the home. The bright interior and the warm interior blend together to create a pleasant dining atmosphere. Perfect for quiet meals in a welcoming atmosphere.
Next to the dining area, there is a book café-like space with a sense of emotion. Filled up on one side of the wall, there is a wonderful array of books to heal people's hearts. There are many styles of dining tables and chairs to help you choose your own comfort. If you enjoy chatting and reading a book while enjoying refreshments, you will immediately feel relaxed.
Now that we have met the public spaces designed for healing, let's take a look around the bedroom. The room has a very modern interior. Comfortable and practical, the guests are invited to take full advantage of the modern comforts offered. The natural, warm, sensibility of the room, combined with the wonderful sea scenery from the outside, makes you feel like this is a perfect place for healing.
The bathrooms in the house are balanced spaces with plenty to offer.
There is a pension-type room which is equipped with all the amenities in which you can enjoy cooking. The room is set up with a cooking area and a dining area. It is a pension-type room which maintains a modern interior and a practical and clean atmosphere.
When you go up to the sky garden, you can see the glittering night view. From dawn until late into the night, it is a great place to sit and enjoy the view and nice company and refreshments.
If you enjoy unique and modern decor, you will love this special house!