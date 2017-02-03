Before and after: a home extension with sea views!

This is a project in which the owners decided to make the most of the sea views on their property and install a garden box that is positioned to have exceptional sea views. This Garden Box by Building with Frames is tucked away into the hillside and uses SIPS to create a year round insulated space with a 60 year life span. The fresh clean interior is finished in a V groove board, and the external elevations will be clad in Canadian Western Red Cedar.
The work is still in progress, but you will get to see all the details. Come and take a look!
As we can see from this angle, the land has been cleared to make way for some construction efforts which are being conducted by the team at Building with Frames. Functionality and efficiency is the key, but wait till you see what is on the other side of this view!
Yes, the box is positioned to have a sea view which is uninterrupted and breathtaking. This aspect, of course, gives the garden box a lot of versatility, in that it can be turned into a room with a view, an extra space, an art room or brand new entertainment quarters.
As we can see, the box is being insulated from the outside to create the perfect temperature and environment on the inside. It is not overly large, but the space is functional and versatile.
The inside has been made into a fully-livable space akin to a room inside of the house. The wood-clad walls are freshly painted and the flooring has been laid. The assembly of electrical fittings and other details have enabled the space to be ready for immediate use.
The exterior of the home is wood. It is fully weatherproof, with aluminium doors and windows. The box blends perfectly with the landscape and is safety-proofed and neatly tucked away. It is certainly more than a garage or shed!
