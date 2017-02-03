Before and after: a home extension with sea views!

This is a project in which the owners decided to make the most of the sea views on their property and install a garden box that is positioned to have exceptional sea views. This Garden Box by Building with Frames is tucked away into the hillside and uses SIPS to create a year round insulated space with a 60 year life span. The fresh clean interior is finished in a V groove board, and the external elevations will be clad in Canadian Western Red Cedar.

The work is still in progress, but you will get to see all the details. Come and take a look!