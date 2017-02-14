A home to delight your senses

If you're going for something a bit more subtle, but still want a little something from the flower-power era, then this might be up your alley. Taking some cues from the orientalist style, the tiles twist and turn in such a way, that you could end up losing several hours just gazing at them.

The orange tinge works perfectly with open spaces, and it may be a great idea to throw in some plants for that added bit of green, just like in the picture above. if you're looking for twists to put on your vintage tiles, knotting them about is a great solution.