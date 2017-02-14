A home to delight your senses

If you have ever wondered what an eclectic decorating style is comprised of, then we highly suggest you take a look at this amazing home. Inspired by various styles and decades, this home is truly a delight of the senses. Various tones, textures, styles and colors, it seems as if each room is made for a different mood. We guarantee you will take delight in the blend of the fine handiwork of tiles, stain-glass windows, industrial-style walls as well as the furniture and decoration.
Let's take a look!
The antique and vintage style in this home is felt readily in the choice of furnishings, from the classic to the modern, to pieces that tell a story about a time long-gone, there is certainly something to marvel at in every inch of the home.
Try blending a retro sofa or a baroque-style chair in a modern space, and you will get astonishing results. This living room is spacious and bright, peppered with just the right amount of character; from an eclectic combination of furnishings at first glance, there is even a touch of rustic charm upon second glance that creates a very agreeable color palette overall!
This wonderfully accomplished space owes much of its imposing air to the concrete ceiling and columns, which create a sense of texture in the space, and go wonderfully with the blue and white tones of the tiles on the open floor.
Who wouldn't love some stain glass windows to add to the charm of their decor? This wall is illustrious and dignified thanks to its sheer size as well as its choice of colored windows.
If you're going for something a bit more subtle, but still want a little something from the flower-power era, then this might be up your alley. Taking some cues from the orientalist style, the tiles twist and turn in such a way, that you could end up losing several hours just gazing at them.
The orange tinge works perfectly with open spaces, and it may be a great idea to throw in some plants for that added bit of green, just like in the picture above. if you're looking for twists to put on your vintage tiles, knotting them about is a great solution.
The bedroom is akin to a modern romance; with just the right amount of spark coupled with a delicate blend of color which creates a beautifully textured atmosphere.
If you enjoy looking at homes of all shapes and sizes, take a look at this stately family home!