10 marvelous ideas for a kitchen island

Justwords Justwords
Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Kitchen
If the kitchen is the heart of the house, the kitchen island is the soul of the kitchen! It is the nucleus where most of the work is done. It is the central point around which family members cluster to participate in the cooking preparation, or even just to chat. The kitchen island also brings a sense of roominess to the kitchen as well as an optimum utilization of available space. So let’s have a look at 10 amazing ideas for a kitchen island! 

​The natural look.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Kitchen
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Granite is a great choice for a kitchen island. Beautiful, durable and low-maintenance, it also has a natural look that is ideal for a kitchen with a green view.

​Illuminating a trendy island.

E2 KITCHEN arQing Kitchen
arQing

E2 KITCHEN

arQing
arQing
arQing

The kitchen island is the primary work center and should be well-lit. This modern monochromatic kitchen has a sleek and trendy kitchen island that is illuminated by 3 elegant hanging lights and by a spotlight.

​Stylising the extractor hood.

Cocinas Modernas, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern Kitchen
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño

Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

This contemporary kitchen has a nifty kitchen island that doubles as a breakfast bar. There is no reason for the extractor hood to detract from the ambiance – look how cleverly it has been designed to be decorative as well as functional!

​Adding a splash of color.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A touch of color lifts the mood of a living space – and who doesn’t love a cheerful kitchen! Red is used sparingly in this modern designed kitchen island, which also has a bookshelf, for the perfect dollop of vibrancy.

​Modern sophistication.

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Kitchen
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

The cool, trendy look of this sleek black kitchen island-plus-breakfast bar, bordered by white walls, receives warmth and comfort from the yellow lighting and wooden floor.

​An integrated kitchen space.

VILLAS DOCE LUX, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Kitchen
Adagio Arquitectos

Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

Wooden furniture and a marble floor are beautifully complemented by a granite kitchen island. Sleek, modern and rustic, the island separates as well as integrates the kitchen and dining areas.

​Minimalist beauty.

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Kitchen
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

This lovely minimalist creation in beige and brown looks very refined! The sleek appearance of the kitchen island is in harmony with the trendy lights above and the clean lines of the cabinets.

​Rustic luxury.

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

A spacious kitchen can have a big, beautiful kitchen island located right in the middle for ease of movement. The drawers and cabinets make the island a convenient storage space as well. The wooden beams above and the lush plants visible through the large windows enhance the beautiful natural effect manifold.

​An industrial flavor.

interiores, Gama Elite Gama Elite Kitchen
Gama Elite

Gama Elite
Gama Elite
Gama Elite

Using cement and steel for the kitchen island is a very creative idea for a rough industrial look in the kitchen.

​Small and cozy

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This cozy, rustic kitchen island that doubles as a breakfast bar proves that an island can be a gorgeous feature even in a small kitchen!

These 10 beautiful kitchen islands give us loads of inspiration for including this functional and stylish feature in our kitchens! Here are few more ideas that might interest you - 7 dream homes you cannot resist!

From zero to hero: a home that is worthy of a sneak peek
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

