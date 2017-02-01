English elegance in charming country home

Lately, the traditional country house has become one of the most popular home design styles in the United States. Typically equipped with a home plan combining a variety of time—honored architectural details on their optimally proportioned snug facades, country inspired homes possess an air of nostalgia that lends them their enduring appeal & a unique romantic essence. Features like porches, shuttered windows, lap siding, gables and dormer windows are commonplace on country home plans. You could imagine a dwelling in a Norman Rockwell painting and you will unavoidably be picturing a country home plan- idyllic and replete with a sentimental vibe. And this very vibe is what we are going to explore today in this homify story.
Birmingham based JEFFREY DUNGAN ARCHITECTS have beautifully imbibed the nostalgic inspiration in this charming country home that boasts of classical English elements offering a contemporary living. The beauty of this residential project lies in the manner in which the expert architects have incorporated current hints to reinforce the conventional Victorian charm in different elements. Come with us as we uncover the quaint details of this absolutely fetching country home. Let’s go!
A picturesque aspect heroin the unfazed humility of stone is what describes this facade of the splendid home. Employing antiquated grace of prudish character, this country home presents an inviting stance with ample raw appeal of natural elements. Set amidst green surroundings, the exterior face of this country dwelling holds a promise of no less than a spectacle for interiors.
Dazzling in a demure elegance, this view of the country home celebrates the neutral accents of stone in white & light grey. Enveloped by palliative greens, this facet blends archaic restraint with an offbeat finesse. Enveloped by palliative greens, this facet blends archaic restraint with an offbeat finesse in the characteristic Victorian features like this turret.
Once inside, the unassuming nobility of wood and simplistic grace of design are evocative of the prim English accents. The Gothic arch, quintessentially employed in cathedrals across Europe in the Middle ages, has been roped in to lend a medieval suggestion of cozy poise to this hallway-stairway.
This living room predominated by the noble woody detailing sings in Victorian notes of homeliness. An engaging generosity in the usage of wood, blocks of stone and arty crafty furnishing & decor adorns this wonderful living room with plenty of “English” details presented in vibrant modernity. Note the simultaneous usage of vintage features like candelabras and the contemporary expansive window feature- a visually sound blend.
Notice the metallic details of chairs, glass top coffee tables as well as table lamps. Copper colored accents work quite well with the colorful upholstery and the wooden frames for doors & windows. The arch shaped space carved in the wall houses intricate metallic artwork. Don’t miss the metallic animal figurines near the base of the arch & the crown on the mahogany side table.
This spacious bedroom houses jazzy elements that shout relaxation. With the serene touch of nature reaching out through humble warmth of wood & simplistic toughness of stone, this bedroom packs a cozy punch full of subtle pizzazz in country style. The small settee by the wall, footrest-cum-seater, ottoman near the lovely fireplace, the floral rug, the bedside furniture, lighting as well as the palette convey modular whispers of English refinement for snug country inspiration.