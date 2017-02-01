English elegance in charming country home

Lately, the traditional country house has become one of the most popular home design styles in the United States. Typically equipped with a home plan combining a variety of time—honored architectural details on their optimally proportioned snug facades, country inspired homes possess an air of nostalgia that lends them their enduring appeal & a unique romantic essence. Features like porches, shuttered windows, lap siding, gables and dormer windows are commonplace on country home plans. You could imagine a dwelling in a Norman Rockwell painting and you will unavoidably be picturing a country home plan- idyllic and replete with a sentimental vibe. And this very vibe is what we are going to explore today in this homify story.

Birmingham based JEFFREY DUNGAN ARCHITECTS have beautifully imbibed the nostalgic inspiration in this charming country home that boasts of classical English elements offering a contemporary living. The beauty of this residential project lies in the manner in which the expert architects have incorporated current hints to reinforce the conventional Victorian charm in different elements. Come with us as we uncover the quaint details of this absolutely fetching country home. Let’s go!