A low maintenance and practical home!

This prefabricated home is truly a low-maintenance home with all the perks. It is an efficient modular home that was created by the home building company Greenpods, based in Cape Town, South Africa. The group of designers and builders specialize in modular homes characterized by efficient building methods, energy savings, and in strategic low cost methods.

These small homes start at just 160 square feet and are perfect for a starter home, modular or mobile school building, meeting room, security office, therapy room or building for a small attached home business, rural B&B, office, home gym, studio, or guest cottage.

Take a tour of this practical, low-cost, and low-maintenance home from a behind-the-scenes in progress perspective below.