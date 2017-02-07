A splendid family home full of surprises

A snug dwelling offering decent luxuries is what we all look for, when hunting for a comfy sanctum for the family. Replete with homey accents of modern living, the perfect abode provides ample room for absolute repose. And this is what forms the highlight of our story at homify today.
This family home from the house of Frankenberg based home builders FINGERHAUS GMBH extends total relaxation through modular amenities, and boasts of exquisitely tasteful design. Let us get up, close & personal with this family home, that has a lot to offer with its concise format- both on the interior as well as the exterior.
Ideally planned for a suburb, this single-family house is a straight-lined flat-roofed construction in the cubic style, in tune with the current demands for contemporary living. Crafted as a homage to the sophisticated Bauhaus design, this structure is defined by a straightforward format and large clear glass surfaces which allow for plenty of natural light to pour in. The charcoal black & radiant white exterior along with the horizontal linear design pattern, wooden surfaces and the manicured greens blend different textures & hues making the residence stand out with an extremely inviting homey character.
An alluring desert style landscaping using dwarf conifers, mulching shingle and ground cover lend a soothing originality; the decorative accents of large stones add to the visual delight.
The street side facade of this house takes care of the privacy of residents with an absence of expansive transparent windows. Small windows allow sunlight to filter in, while remaining nearly unnoticed. The entrance & the garage are located in units that protrude from the cubic block. Dark grey matte tiles adorn the space in front of the garage as well as the entryway. An alluring desert style landscaping using dwarf conifers, mulching shingle and ground cover lend a soothing originality; the decorative accents of large stones add to the visual delight.
This modern conservatory offers a snug retiring space with clear glass doors for plenty of light and lovely views of the outside. The jazzy wooden floor rings in a natural warm feel and also adds an element of humble charm into the setting.
Once inside, contemporary details full of appealing finesse greet you. The open hallway, just as you enter, impresses with its generous & cordial air. The dark colored large floor tiles contrast brilliantly with the predominant white accents. The uncomplicated stairway with the hollow white steps & stainless steel rails, the large skylight in the ground floor ceiling and the amply lit upper level dazzle with their unembellished refinement. The usage of glass is gracefully optimal and the color selection is also limited to the contrast between tranquil white and dapper black/ dark gray. The lines are reduced and there is a welcome clarity of design.
Did you notice the small but practical space for hanging coats/ jackets near the entrance?
The center of the home is the roomy, sassy open plan living room with lounging, dining & kitchen area, flooded from all sides with natural light and therefore offering a bright, snug & hearty ambiance on the ground floor. Visible in the image are the dining space & open kitchen dazzling with modernity. The neatly designed kitchen bears clean lines, handle-free cabinet fronts, a large cooking island and plenty of storage space. The superlative coherent color selection of dark gray & clear white bathes the elegantly practical kitchen as well as the simple yet stylish dining area. Note the unique pendant lamp over the dining set.
Well lit, commodious & visually sound, this minimalist bedroom shines in aesthetic charm of modern designer accents. It offers the perfect den to relax and rejuvenate with your select reads & a steaming cup of your favorite brew.
Appealing art pieces and framed photographs on the modest credenza add a personal touch. Along with them, the jazzy bedside metal lamp with adjustable light and beautiful linen summarize the tasteful decor of this lovely bedroom.
This airy and well lighted upper floor bathroom replete with bathtub, washbasin, storage cabinet and a walk-in shower redefines plush. The built-in tiled open racks attached to the bathtub provide space to hold towels, toiletries & other knick knacks; there is provision for pre- and post-shower grooming as well. Look at the cushions!
The illuminated mirror looks swanky. The linear clarity and subtle elegant palette are complemented by opulent pizzazz. The hint of grandeur in black & white modernity gives this bathroom a swish suggestion of desirability.
A black & white bathroom with a dramatic touch of scarlet- a bright timeless space! The glass shower cabinet with black mosaic tiled floor effectively complements the large square tiles covering the floor in the rest of the bathroom space. The white plastered walls and sanitary ware make a bold & contrasting statement with the black & metallic elements. The hanging toilet, built-in sink-cum-storage and stylishly lit open racks adjoining the rectangular mirror add to the functional charm in this modern bathroom.
Introducing colors in this lovely bathroom is quite convenient, owing to the pop of color being from replaceable elements of towel & rug, thereby changing the look of the entire bathroom & giving it a vibrant touch of freshness.