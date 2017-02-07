A splendid family home full of surprises

A snug dwelling offering decent luxuries is what we all look for, when hunting for a comfy sanctum for the family. Replete with homey accents of modern living, the perfect abode provides ample room for absolute repose. And this is what forms the highlight of our story at homify today.

This family home from the house of Frankenberg based home builders FINGERHAUS GMBH extends total relaxation through modular amenities, and boasts of exquisitely tasteful design. Let us get up, close & personal with this family home, that has a lot to offer with its concise format- both on the interior as well as the exterior.