Bring nature home with these ideas!

Windows & doors Doors
If you are an ardent nature lover, you will know the simple pleasures that come with vast greenery and abundant foliage—feel of the warm sun on a chilly morning, cool breeze drifting through windows, or a gorgeous view of lush flora! Would not it be amazing if you could entwine these surreal elements of nature with your home? While you enjoy such stellar sights, it is very important that your house incorporate a sense of shelter and comfort as well. In order to fuse convenience with style, many upcoming architects have come up with versatile designs that adapt your house to its natural landscape. Today, we have brought together some of the finest ideas that merge nature and comfortable living in just the right balance. So, here we go!

1. A swimming pool with a view.

Descender Fronts merging the notion of indoor and outdoor pool.
If you have the space and budget to have an indoor swimming pool, think of building one with a view to your garden or your lawn like here. With glass walls, you can swim and have a great view outside. Imagine swimming during sunrise or sunset! You will not regret the decision. The suppliers of doors at Descender Fronts by Kollegger made it happen for this property.

Descender Fronts merging the notion of indoor and outdoor pool.
Descender Fronts - glass/glass corner
Descender Fronts - glass/glass corner fully raised
Descender Fronts—glass/glass corner fully raised

Descender Fronts providing Indoor Pool
Descender Fronts providing Indoor Pool

Descender Fronts providing an Outdoor Pool
Descender Fronts providing an Outdoor Pool

2. A room with a view as its backdrop.

Stunning lake-side views
Stunning lake-side views

If your living room faces a good view outside, make sure you utilize it, and instill a large window that captures the essence of the scenery.  When you design your house, gaze around for spots that bring you closer to nature and build in windows to let fresh air, light, and the countryside come in!

The higher your house is, the greater will be the view of the surrounding. Even a busy city can look beautiful from a distance. If you are located on the ground floor and have a lawn around it, open terraces and balconies are great options too.

Windows & doors Windows
Windows & doors Windows
Living room
3. Using open spaces well.

Classic windows & doors
If you have some open area around the building that is visible from inside the house, then there is so much you can do to turn it into a place with a view. Add some greenery like shrubs, flowering plants, or pots and give it a cozy look. Including small elements like this can brighten up your room within and you will love gazing outside all the time!

Classic windows & doors
4. French doors for an open look.

Classic style garden
French or glass doors that cover an entire wall is a great option when you have enough space outside for a lawn, trees, plants, and other elements. Such open design gives ample light and fresh air inside the house when the curtains are raised and can entertain you and your family, bringing you closer to nature.

Classic windows & doors
Living room
Living room
5. Spending time outside closed walls.

Classic style houses
You can place chairs, seaters, tables, or benches outside, in any small space you have around the house. You can plan to spend warm evenings here, take a book with you to read and relax, have a cup of tea surrounded by nature, or even host parties if you have enough space. Think of any available spot outside and use it to the best!

Classic style bedroom
Classic windows & doors
6. Shaded roofing.

Pergolas
Shaded roofing on balconies, terraces, porches etc. can bring out enough light, air, and also provide shade when the sun is burning. There are different materials of roofing you can think of, starting from aluminum to cement, bamboo, glass, wood, and so on. Pick something that goes with the overall style of your building structure to make it look more beautiful.

So which one did you like? Do not forget to take it up in your next redesign! Here's another story - The best projects of houses in the suburbs

Pergolas
Pergolas
Pergolas
Lighting your garden
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

