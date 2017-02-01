Bring nature home with these ideas!

If your living room faces a good view outside, make sure you utilize it, and instill a large window that captures the essence of the scenery. When you design your house, gaze around for spots that bring you closer to nature and build in windows to let fresh air, light, and the countryside come in!

The higher your house is, the greater will be the view of the surrounding. Even a busy city can look beautiful from a distance. If you are located on the ground floor and have a lawn around it, open terraces and balconies are great options too.