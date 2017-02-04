A beautiful home in progress

The facade of the home is where its real personality lies. It is the look of the facade, which creates that first impression. The challenging part about designing a winning facade lies in making it match the scale and structure of home even as the designers seek to give it a unique theme and an elegant play of materials. Another challenge lies in the upkeep of the facade and the use of materials that will reflect high design values. The use of materials will also have a bearing on the kind of maintenance that has to take place. It is exposed to all kinds of weather conditions, which makes it all the more challenging to maintain. Let us now take a look at a beautiful facade, which has enjoyed a few tweaks to move with time. Credit goes to the flooring experts at Phu Bortnowski.