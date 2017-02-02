Your browser is out-of-date.

Trendy and cozy makeover of an ancient apartment

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN ZENO (VERONA)
The historically and culturally rich city of Verona in Italy has attracted our attention today with a renovation project which will inspire you for sure. An apartment which is a part of a historic building, was revamped to suit the modern tastes of the owners.  Walls and floors were refurbished, and trendy materials were introduced to create a home which is comfortable as well as aesthetic. With an area of 1292 ft² at its disposal, the apartment now features tasteful furnishing, beautiful decorative tiles and contemporary space saving designs. Let’s explore more of this creation by the home builders at K.B. Ristrutturazioni.

Before: the historic apartment building.

With old-fashioned moldings and dated window shutters, this apartment building takes us back to times when life was much slower and laid back. The concrete was getting exposed in places and it was no wonder that the apartment inside it would look old-fashioned as well.

Before: drab old apartment.

With dreary walls and non-descriptive floors and ceilings, the old apartment looked desperate for a renovation. Old fittings in the kitchen and bathroom had to be changed as well. The plus point though was the presence of multiple windows bringing in sunlight.

Renovation starts.

The builders began the renovation process by putting up sensible walls which demarcate the different functional areas without cramping the interiors. Terracotta tiles with wooden frames were used for this purpose.

Work in progress.

Here you can see how the walls were freshly plastered and painted in spotless white for a clean, bright, spacious and airy look. All ancient elements like old-fashioned chimney were removed and the ceiling is undergoing alteration too.

Kitchen work in progress.

The kitchen walls were painted black and white for a uniquely bold appearance. The decorative ceramic tiles on the floor complement the walls nicely.

After: bold and practical kitchen.

Rendered completely in black and white, the spacious kitchen looks unusual and full of personality. Patterned tiles, smooth cabinets with chrome detailing, trendy fixtures and a minimalist breakfast table make this space gorgeous.

Living room in progress.

From the image, it is evident that the living room would turn out to be a warm and cozy space. The neat wooden flooring is proof of that.

After: stylish living.

Post renovation, the living space looks spacious, brightly lit and neat. The TV unit is sleek and modern with space for organizing books and modems.

After: smart ideas.

Neat and compact wall-mounted shelves make ample use of this corner in the living area. A small cane stool has been accommodated too, to hold a pretty lamp and a family photo.

After: lavish comfort.

Elegant and luxurious sofas with tufted backrests make a major style splash in the living space. They are extremely cozy and the rich brown shade is very inviting. Beyond, you can catch a glimpse of the dining area.

Bathroom work in progress.

Concrete was used to create a sleek bathtub in the bathroom, with a panel of bright decorative tiles for aesthetic appeal.

After: beautiful bathroom.

Done up in dark grey, white and light-hued wood, the bathroom looks very modern and appealing. Fashionable sanitary wares stand out against the dark walls, while sleek designs make the most of this space. A sleek shelf just above the tub helps in organizing toiletries, and the vibrant tiles look gorgeous.

After: another stylish bathroom.

Beautifully patterned wallpaper creates a fabulous backdrop for the ornately carved mirror in this bathroom. The space under the sink counter has been utilized smartly to organize wicker baskets, while soothing lights ensure a welcoming ambiance.

Here’s another makeover story – Reincarnation of an old yet charming home

False ceilings: 10 amazing designs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

