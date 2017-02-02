Trendy and cozy makeover of an ancient apartment

The historically and culturally rich city of Verona in Italy has attracted our attention today with a renovation project which will inspire you for sure. An apartment which is a part of a historic building, was revamped to suit the modern tastes of the owners. Walls and floors were refurbished, and trendy materials were introduced to create a home which is comfortable as well as aesthetic. With an area of 1292 ft² at its disposal, the apartment now features tasteful furnishing, beautiful decorative tiles and contemporary space saving designs. Let’s explore more of this creation by the home builders at K.B. Ristrutturazioni.