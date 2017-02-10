An inspirational four bedroom house

So you have a large family and are looking for a new designer abode? Then let this be your inspiration. Built by architects RIEULDORANG ATELIER, not only is this home impressively huge, but it is also leading the way with new architectural trends, and bold design. Constructed from wood, concrete and metal, it is multi-layered, multi-faceted and multi-use.

Spread out over two layers and featuring multiple bedrooms, luxurious bathing areas and sprawling staircases, this is a dream home that will no doubt make it onto your wish list of future homes. Much more than your average four bedroom family home, this will leave you impressed. So let's take a tour around.