An inspirational four bedroom house

So you have a large family and are looking for a new designer abode? Then let this be your inspiration. Built by architects RIEULDORANG ATELIER, not only is this home impressively huge, but it is also leading the way with new architectural trends, and bold design. Constructed from wood, concrete and metal, it is multi-layered, multi-faceted and multi-use.
Spread out over two layers and featuring multiple bedrooms, luxurious bathing areas and sprawling staircases, this is a dream home that will no doubt make it onto your wish list of future homes. Much more than your average four bedroom family home, this will leave you impressed. So let's take a tour around.
Starting the project with a series of 3D models allowed this design team to really push the envelope and make the most out of the property. By building it in miniature scale, they were able to see just what angles needed extending and what needed rethinking.
When you include this preliminary stage in the process, collaboration between architect and client is more constant and much easier. Everybody wins!
From this angle, the home looks completely serene and peaceful with the wooden paneling all painted in white. There is an entirely separate structure that sits over the house, acting like a protective layer, and adding that extra bit of design pizzazz to the exterior.
But now let's take a look at one of the other sides… .
From this side, the house tells a different story. Now it looks like a modern museum, or a concert hall, designed to make the most of the acoustics inside. The interior spaces are carefully constructed and the angles and edges are never boring.
The choice to leave the concrete exterior simply as it is, is a bold and confident one, making this an avant-garde, cutting edge building.
After being impressed by the exterior, it is easy to have high standards for the inside of this home. And thankfully, we are not disappointed. This bathing area is spacious, tasteful and pure indulgence. Covered in large grey tiles, it complements the concrete exterior and the wooden ceiling ties it in with the rest of the house.
A large sunlight has also been installed to allow plenty of natural light to flood this magnificent bathroom.
Once more we go outside the home, to show just how many sides this home actually has. From any angle it looks different has continues to surprise. This is the entrance way that is constructed primarily from two huge slabs of white concrete, joining onto another huge archway further back.
With these impressive proportions and huge welcoming gates, who wouldn't want to explore what's inside?
Another side, another home—it seems. This time, the wooden paneling is left unpainted, and only stained as protection against the elements. The warmth of the wood here complements the young tree we saw growing on the 'white side' of the house.
This blend of materials—wood, glass, concrete and metal is carried out seamlessly and is another testimony to the talent of the design team.
Connecting the different levels and different alcoves could have proved challenging, but the answer actually was quite simple: build sweeping staircases that become features in their own right. This one is so wide it acts more like it's own level, leading out onto a balcony (there's even room for storage underneath).
So after a quick glimpse at, and into this four bedroom home, we hope you have started dreaming up your own amazing design to take to the architects right away! For more inspiration, take a look at this incredible family home.