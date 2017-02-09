Get lost in the woods with this beauty

If there was ever a house to come across while you were lost in the woods, this would be it. Rather than being a tiny, run down cabin (what you would normally find in fairy tales), this is a spacious, two story house that is focused on luxury and relaxation.

Designed by architect DMITRIY KHANIN, this fully wooden home has an impressive covered terrace that runs around two lengths of the house, a wide central staircase, stylish lighting and ultra-modern styling. But sometimes, images are more powerful than words, so let's stop talking about it, and start looking at it!