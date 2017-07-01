Prefab houses: 3 of the best homes (and their interiors)

Often overlooked and undervalued (even by professional architects), prefabricated homes are the underdogs when it comes to affordable housing. They are simple structures that can be personalized in countless ways, and are sturdy enough to last a lifetime. They come without the fuss, without the frills, and are paired back to just the basics.

These are houses built by companies who know what they are doing, and it's easy to see where the importance lies. Rather than showing off unnecessary designer details, these homes respect a quality finish, a versatile layout and furniture that is timeless and practical.

Today we will take a closer look at three different prefabricated homes, all built by Polish company LETNISKOWO.PL, headed by Jacek Solka and Marek Garkowski. All are equally attractive and instantly livable, but each has a slightly different charm and color palette. We think that by the time you are done taking a look through all three of them, you will be convinced (if you aren't already) that prefabricated houses are definitely the way to go.