Prefab houses: 3 of the best homes (and their interiors)

Often overlooked and undervalued (even by professional architects), prefabricated homes are the underdogs when it comes to affordable housing. They are simple structures that can be personalized in countless ways, and are sturdy enough to last a lifetime. They come without the fuss, without the frills, and are paired back to just the basics.
These are houses built by companies who know what they are doing, and it's easy to see where the importance lies. Rather than showing off unnecessary designer details, these homes respect a quality finish, a versatile layout and furniture that is timeless and practical.
Today we will take a closer look at three different prefabricated homes, all built by Polish company LETNISKOWO.PL, headed by Jacek Solka and Marek Garkowski. All are equally attractive and instantly livable, but each has a slightly different charm and color palette. We think that by the time you are done taking a look through all three of them, you will be convinced (if you aren't already) that prefabricated houses are definitely the way to go.
Compact and cozy, our first featured home turns up the elegance and sophistication with a darker color palette. Steel gray and charcoal are the primary colors with white highlights around the doors, windows, and as features.
To keep the interior feeling as spacious as possible, the floor is covered with a pale laminate and walls are painted an off white color.
And to keep the house as usable and as accessible as possible, the windows double as glass ranch sliders, and as the main entranceway.
This open plan living room and kitchen combo feels light and user friendly. Thanks to the current cupboard configuration, there is ample room to build your own kitchen island, or add plenty of personal touches.
Bunk beds and high cupboards make this the perfect kid's room. Not only is there room for many toys and books, but also for many kids!
The master bedroom may look pokey, but it fits a king size bed in perfectly, with enough space for a wardrobe on one wall, and a bed side table. Don't forget these rooms are completely changeable and can be made to order.
Perfectly fitting into the corner, the round shower cubicle completes this bathroom. Everything is kept white for a clean and classic look with the odd touch of wooden paneling to keep it timeless.
Covered in caramel-colored wood paneling and finished with a dark gray roof, this prefabricated home is a touch rustic, a little bit country and a whole lot of style.
The interior sticks with the same traditional look, this time the wooden paneling is painted a warm cream, letting the wooden trim around the windows stand out.
The floor is kept a bit darker, and the kitchen cupboards built from matching wood and are finished with light colored marble.
The kitchen configuration in this home is more closed in that the first home we took a look at. Benches are wide and suitable for a couple of people to use at the same time. The green stained glass window details in the door are a great touch.
As a refreshing change to the cream color used throughout the rest of the home, the bathroom walls are finished in mint green vinyl.
Keeping with the style we saw in the living room, the master bedroom has a touch of country living teamed with luxury. Because this house only has the one bedroom, it can afford to be a big one.
The star of this master bedroom really is the wardrobe. Sliding wooden doors reveal a complete storage system for shoes, clothes and textiles. Such a pleasant surprise!
Painted in white and with a black trim, the third of our featured homes is stunning and stylish. Who ever said monochrome was boring?
With white walls, white ceiling, and pale floors the interior is like a perfect blank canvas for you to personalize however you please.
Unlike the other two homes, this one makes room for an entranceway and a corridor. This space can be easily filled with coat stands, low lying benches, a day bed, small cabinets, you name it.
It's the attention to detail that make these homes elevated above most other prefabricated ones. From the grooved wooden paneling on the walls to the beautifully finished skirting boards, the craftsmanship involved is of the highest standard.
If you are a fan of long showers, or indulgent baths, then don't think you have to miss out. This bathroom still have room to show off all the latest mod cons and high tech shower equipment.
Finally, please don't think that prefabricated means cheap. All three of these house are coated with durable paint that will outlast the seasons, every gap is sealed, every light fitting is screwed on tightly and securely. For a family looking for their first home, or for a retiree looking to downsize, these homes are just the thing.