An inside look into the best brick house on the block

You would be hard pressed to find a house that looks better than if it's built entirely from brick. It's a style that never dates and will always look impressive. Not to mention it's a material that is made to last. This double story home designed and finished by home builders VESCO CONSTRUCTION is a favorite of many, and it's not hard to see why.
The best thing about having a home built from brick, is that guests have no idea what to expect about the inside—they could find a more traditional interior, complete with white walls and wooden furniture, or a completely contrasting look, full with bright colors and modern statement pieces.
Having a brick house is a bit like having a blank canvas that will look good no matter what season, what decade, or what your taste is. Let's find out more about this wonder home.
With it's imposing structure, this home creates a powerful first impression. The base of the house is built from multi-toned brown brick and completed with a gray tiled roof. A garage is included on one wing and in turn, is complemented by the entrance way.
And the rear of the home is just as remarkable. It's the symmetry and white detailing that make this brick home so grandiose and monumental. The white painted balcony, the tall pillars, the white-trimmed windows and the circular motifs make this home one for nobles.
The renderings make it easy to see the proportions and dimensions of each wing, each room, each layer, and how strong the design is. The key to the success of this home is that certain sizes and shapes repeat wherever possible.
Take a look through the following views of the four sides and pay attention to the windows and roofs for example.
The plans for the ground floor really show you how much space there is inside. Right from the entrance way we are lead through into the recreation and relaxing area. First, the lobby, then the living room which is connected to the covered terrace. The kitchen and dining room sit to one side. And bathrooms and a sitting room, to the other.
A guest bedroom is included on this floor, just in case there is no more space upstairs.
Now the plans for the top floor. Here we have two master bedrooms, each with their own en suite, and a large walk in wardrobe in the middle of the whole space. One more sitting room is situated at the front side of the house, next to a private library.
This really is the best brick house on the block, with more than enough room for the homeowners to live regally in!
For another grand home, take a look around this one with even better views.