An inside look into the best brick house on the block

You would be hard pressed to find a house that looks better than if it's built entirely from brick. It's a style that never dates and will always look impressive. Not to mention it's a material that is made to last. This double story home designed and finished by home builders VESCO CONSTRUCTION is a favorite of many, and it's not hard to see why.

The best thing about having a home built from brick, is that guests have no idea what to expect about the inside—they could find a more traditional interior, complete with white walls and wooden furniture, or a completely contrasting look, full with bright colors and modern statement pieces.

Having a brick house is a bit like having a blank canvas that will look good no matter what season, what decade, or what your taste is. Let's find out more about this wonder home.