12 kitchen mistakes we all make, but should avoid

As all kitchen planners know, it can be difficult to avoid certain decorating traps when it comes to designing the most important room in the house. Kitchens need to fulfill a lot of different criteria to be successful, and are often either over-designed, not easy to use, or seriously lacking storage space.

If you have the chance to layout your kitchen from scratch, then keep in mind the golden rule of The Work Triangle. This refers to the relationship between the three most important spaces in the kitchen—the stove top, the kitchen sink and the refrigerator. If you have managed to get that right, then the rest should fall into place.

To help you make the most of your space, we have collected 12 mistakes that a lot of people make in their kitchens—and how you can avoid making the same ones. Let's see what they are.