12 kitchen mistakes we all make, but should avoid

As all kitchen planners know, it can be difficult to avoid certain decorating traps when it comes to designing the most important room in the house. Kitchens need to fulfill a lot of different criteria to be successful, and are often either over-designed, not easy to use, or seriously lacking storage space.
If you have the chance to layout your kitchen from scratch, then keep in mind the golden rule of The Work Triangle. This refers to the relationship between the three most important spaces in the kitchen—the stove top, the kitchen sink and the refrigerator. If you have managed to get that right, then the rest should fall into place.
To help you make the most of your space, we have collected 12 mistakes that a lot of people make in their kitchens—and how you can avoid making the same ones. Let's see what they are.
This kitchen almost had it right—the natural wood used on the shelving was a great idea to break the white wash, but ends up being too much on the one side. What it needs is the overall picture looked at, and more wooden details added to the cupboards on the left, onto the floor or even on the bench top around the sink. The whole room has to be balanced.
Sure, this red is striking, but it's a bit too much—we recommend mixing a few colors together, even if it's a lighter shade of red with a darker shade. Alternatively pick a main color and add a few others in tiles behind the workbench, just to add another dimension to the kitchen.
Because this ceiling is lined with wood, it closes the whole room in, making it feel much smaller than it actually is. It's too heavy for the proportions and makes it looks too kitschy. If you like a texture, don't use it on every surface, it's too much!
While it's great to think about functionality first, kitchens can easily lose all personality and character because of it. If you want to add a spoon rack, extra shelving or even a range hood, choose something that looks good, as well as works well.
Pulling off dark colors and cabinets in a kitchen is difficult, even in the biggest and brightest of rooms. Not only does this kitchen not have windows, and atrocious flooring, but the large black corner cabinet configuration really makes it feel cheap and dated. Don't, don't don't do this one.
Sure, granite counters are popular—and for a reason. They are durable, cost effective, elegant and attractive. But too use the same texture on the walls the whole way around the kitchen… no! Especially when it is paired with dark wooden cupboards, this particular surface looks dated and unappealing.
This space is an incredible one, but is killed by the over-the-top edging around the bench, the oven, the cabinets and the floor. Because it's a dark color on lighter ones, it boxes everything in too much and makes it feels too constructed or curated. Sometimes perfection is too sterile!
While we do love a bit of zaniness and zest in decor, this one goes over the top. Don't get us wrong, we are fans of the vibrant tiles on the back wall, but along with the colored frieze below the cupboards, it's a fruity overload. The flooring is red as well, really pushing this look too far for us.
Tiles on the wall behind the sink are a great way to inject colors and personality into any kitchen, but you really should be careful how bright you make it all. Consider the colors of your cabinet, workbench and appliances. It all needs to work together, not shout over each other like this black, white and red combo does.
These shelves are amazing for extra storage, but with the dark cabinets, rail lighting, wooden table, white tiling, mismatching chairs and industrial style lampshade, it's too eclectic. It's not industrial, it's not rustic, it's not country style, but all of them rolled together.
We suggest choosing one style and adding just a few unique pieces.
Sure there is something worth saying about having a kitchen that is simple and uncomplicated, but you also don't want it to be uninspiring and lack character. Try creating a personalized pattern with the tiling on a wall, or painting wooden shelves to match the rest of the decor.
This white and wooden kitchen is actually quite stunning, but we worry that in one or two years, the paper lanterns will need replacing, the exposed shelving will not be so fashionable and the pale flooring will need a lot of maintenance.
This room has a bold vision, but unfortunately it will date very quickly—it's better to use just one or two trends, not all of them at once, to ensure longevity in your own kitchen.
