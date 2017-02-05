Redefining the traditional with modern hints

The classic dacha-style Russian homes narrate an ancient tale of 16th century Soviet, when city dwellers escaped to these summer-time, recreational abodes. The style statement of such charming villas is the perfect merge of two adjectives—understated yet lofty. Conforming to this idea, the home builders at Vesco Architecture in Moscow has designed this home to resemble the conventional countryside Damcha or Russian chalet with more of an urban style context. The result is a stunning display of planes, angles, and lines, with subtle loftiness coming alive from the very first glance. The home has a simple linear quality with delicate exotic flairs. If our words are not enough, help us intrigue you with this amazing picture gallery!
In this three dimensional view of the home, one can see the main entrance of the home, aligned to a side, as the porch and portico come into plain sight. The slight slants of the rooftops make for a charming look as they settle over the columns and walls. The deck and corridors are also set along the slants and eaves to make for a cohesive appearance. Chimneys jutting out from the various wings ensure that you can stay warm during those typical, chilly Russian winters.
This is the imposing view of the home as one walks in towards the backyard. The glass walls define the walls of the home as the columns veer vertically up. This ensures that a sturdy, countryside quality is built with each layer and floor that the home escalates to. The symmetrical bearing of the home can easily be seen from here as well.
The side angle of the home presents a large door that presumably leads into the garage, while a wide deck gives much coverage during all kinds of weather conditions. The columns divide the various areas and make it easier to hold the roof tops upright. The pillars are also done with simple flair and curves to create an artistic look.
The main facade presents old-style chimneys flanking the central wing of the home. On top, one can also see the glass railing of the terrace while the symmetrical windows generate a well-balanced exterior.
The linear frontage of the home has now come alive and it indeed exudes royalty in every sense. The columns hold the main frame of the home. Usage of ample glass and simple slants to creates a well-endowed style statement. The greenery has also been well planned to craft a luxurious look around the property.
The mix of solid concrete and lush foliage enjoys a subtle balance thanks to the hues on the rooftops as well as the play with glass. The squares holding the various wings have also been planned to create a well-defined outlook.
The home reflects high design values in the way the elements have been placed to design the ultimate, large-scale house. The home is a rambling mansion with a stately, yet modest look.