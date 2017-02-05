Redefining the traditional with modern hints

The classic dacha-style Russian homes narrate an ancient tale of 16th century Soviet, when city dwellers escaped to these summer-time, recreational abodes. The style statement of such charming villas is the perfect merge of two adjectives—understated yet lofty. Conforming to this idea, the home builders at Vesco Architecture in Moscow has designed this home to resemble the conventional countryside Damcha or Russian chalet with more of an urban style context. The result is a stunning display of planes, angles, and lines, with subtle loftiness coming alive from the very first glance. The home has a simple linear quality with delicate exotic flairs. If our words are not enough, help us intrigue you with this amazing picture gallery!