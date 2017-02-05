A modern house with great ideas

Today, let us outline a story of an amazing home sighting as we were wondering across the winding lanes of the European countryside. This wonderful German gem- set in a staunch utilitarian style—merges home scale and modern living in one elegant sweep of a magnificent villa. The home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH in Frankenberg (Eder) has designed these sophisticated quarters. The stylish cluster of homes is where this stunning dwelling stands out. Come and have a look!
The facade of the space speaks singularly of the scale of the home. It shows the true meaning of urban living and has a fuss free approach, as its white walls stand on guard to ensure that there is much style unraveling in the most understated way. The two blocks sit next to each other in a step fashion, set on expansive grounds. The neat patio also brings in a fashionable golden glow from the simple windows and doors.
We are not sure whether to call it a mere industrial finish or to term it as industrial finesse—such is the solid, brooding, and well rendered quality of this porch! The steps are set in rectangular tiles while a glass door waits to welcome you inside.
The black metal pillars and door frames are in stark monochrome contrast to the white facade bordered by a line of gray on top.
Set amidst green shrubs, this large and sleek home makes quite a statement even from a distance.
The warp around window for the smaller wings and the large bank of sliding doors offer much reflective glory to the scheme of things here.
The home is set on a concrete deck while the white and gray color palette stands out as you approach the space.
The terrace is set in neat square tiles as the rest of the home and has a simple aura about it.
As we step into the home, the nursery greets us with the simple colors and charming bunk beds. The practical approach here ensures that there is space for all kinds of activities while plenty of light streams in through the large window.
The staircase is a wooden wonder in shades of white, set in an asymmetrical yet linear spiral, which creates quite an artistic maze as you look down.
The neat leather finish of the bed and the neutral hues against the flaming red rug makes this a luxurious space indeed.
The simple bathroom is a white and wooden marvel with a dark floor and well organised quarters.
The U Shaped kitchen is a gourmet wonder with glossy textures and a bank of appliances on one side with a wooden floor underfoot.
Stunning red and Scandinavian furniture play mix and match in this glass-encased dining room.
This living room brings on a modern touch with a quaint wooden storage wall. Greenery and artwork complete the look.