A modern house with great ideas

Justwords Justwords
homify Single family home
Today, let us outline a story of an amazing home sighting as we were wondering across the winding lanes of the European countryside. This wonderful German gem- set in a staunch utilitarian style—merges home scale and modern living in one elegant sweep of a magnificent villa. The home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH in Frankenberg (Eder) has designed these sophisticated quarters. The stylish cluster of homes is where this stunning dwelling stands out. Come and have a look!

​Classy no fuss facade.

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The facade of the space speaks singularly of the scale of the home. It shows the true meaning of urban living and has a fuss free approach, as its white walls stand on guard to ensure that there is much style unraveling in the most understated way. The two blocks sit next to each other in a step fashion, set on expansive grounds. The neat patio also brings in a fashionable golden glow from the simple windows and doors.

​Industrial finish for the porch.

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

We are not sure whether to call it a mere industrial finish or to term it as industrial finesse—such is the solid, brooding, and well rendered quality of this porch! The steps are set in rectangular tiles while a glass door waits to welcome you inside.

​Monochrome charm.

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The black metal pillars and door frames are in stark monochrome contrast to the white facade bordered by a line of gray on top.

​A glimpse from afar.

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Set amidst green shrubs, this large and sleek home makes quite a statement even from a distance.

​Getting fab with schematic doors and windows.

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The warp  around window for the smaller wings and the large bank of sliding doors offer much reflective glory to the scheme of things here.

​Another angle of the entry way.

homify Flat roof
homify

homify
homify
homify

The home is set on a concrete deck while the white and gray color palette stands out as you approach the space.

​Ample space for the complete terrace.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The terrace is set in neat square tiles as the rest of the home and has a simple aura about it.

​Bunk beds in the nursery.

homify Boys Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

As we step into the home, the nursery greets us with the simple colors and charming bunk beds. The practical approach here ensures that there is space for all kinds of activities while plenty of light streams in through the large window.

​Linear spiral.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

The staircase is a wooden wonder in shades of white,  set in an asymmetrical yet linear spiral, which creates quite an artistic maze as you look down.

​Sumptuous bedroom.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The neat leather finish of the bed and the neutral hues against the flaming red rug makes this a luxurious space indeed.

​A versatile bathroom

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The simple bathroom is a white and wooden marvel with a dark floor and well organised quarters.

​Relish your meals in style.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The U Shaped kitchen is a gourmet wonder with glossy textures and a bank of appliances on one side with a wooden floor underfoot.

​Pops of scarlet and white.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stunning red and Scandinavian furniture play mix and match in this glass-encased dining room.

​An ultimate finish to the living area.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This living room brings on a modern touch with a quaint wooden storage wall. Greenery and artwork complete the look. Here is another home tour that might interest you - This beautiful house boasts of Spanish colonial interiors!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

