Small flat with rustic style ideas

What comes to your mind when you think of the word small? Does it constrain your thought process in terms of style and space? Well, then you are in for a pleasant surprise, that shall spellbind you in every sense! This modern, compact apartment is one that most of us encounter when we think of urban living. However, the twist comes with how the restoration and renovation team at Yeshome has styled it in an extremely elegant and trendy way. The homeowners and designers in this Venezuelan apartment have ensured that a rustic and classic touch has been kept alive so that the home has a defining theme. Come and take the tour with our new idea book!