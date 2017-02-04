Small flat with rustic style ideas

What comes to your mind when you think of the word small? Does it constrain your thought process in terms of style and space? Well, then you are in for a pleasant surprise, that shall spellbind you in every sense! This modern, compact apartment is one that most of us encounter when we think of urban living. However, the twist comes with how the restoration and renovation team at Yeshome has styled it in an extremely elegant and trendy way. The homeowners and designers in this Venezuelan apartment have ensured that a rustic and classic touch has been kept alive so that the home has a defining theme. Come and take the tour with our new idea book!
The dining room is an uber charming space, done up with classy, modern neutrals. The country-styled dining table lends a classic aura to the area. The fireplace on one side and the stone tiled wall at the far end create a well-defined soothing, rustic, and traditional feel. The repurposed wooden flooring also gives it all a chic classical statement. The beams have been painted white to create a comforting ambiance.
The living room of this attic like space is a neutral affair with much modern flair. The beige couches are contemporary upholstered ones with a typical countryside look, while the fireplace and the slant of the roof both separate this space from the dining area. The area comes alive with understated ruffles and simple charm.
The kitchen is set to one side and it is placed along a narrow gallery style space. The repurposed wooden look has been recreated in the laminate used for the cabinets while glossy white cabinets play a contrast role on top. On one side, a barn style table stands in attention as an exotic patterned rug adds some color and cheer to the area.
The stone doorway with the sleek wooden frame and molding will lead you from the living room towards the bedroom and private quarters. The stone here is of a golden brown hue, which creates quite a dramatic play of elements.
The sink's bureau is the piece de resistance of the space and it looks like it has been fashioned from an old crate, procured from the barnyard of a farm. This gives the entire space a rather whimsical feel. The rug and the wooden floor have been kept deliberately subtle so that the prettiness quotient of the sink and bureau can come to the fore.
The bedroom also has the signature rustic touches borrowed from the rest of the home. The patchwork of faded patterns for the headboard is the perfect backdrop for the teal and white bedding. The rest of the room is simple and stark. Take a look at another home tour for more ideas - Rustic lakefront home with wooden goodness!