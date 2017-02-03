​25 unique fences for your home

Try this wooden painted fence for a robust yet bright statement in your backyard, coupled with stones and grass for a wholesome effect. Credit goes to the architects at Paula Herrero Arquitectura.
Natural wood stacked like a horizontal picket can make quite an impression when souped with exposed concrete walls.
A simple log fence like this one has a solid and vertical look which can create some peaceful charm in your backyard.
The simple low fence made with iron is just what your urban living may need.
This patterned wall with sandstone hued tiles will add elegant charm to just about any space, especially when it is well lit.
The trellis like fence here separates this area and creates a comfortable cocoon where you can have a meal with nature.
This solid stone wall has been held in with a wire mesh and its is the perfect backdrop for the burgeoning and subtle green touches here.
With iron grills on one side and wooden planks peekaboo on the other side, this space has a warm and sturdy vibe. The creepers also add a delicate touch to this space.
Concrete and wood have been combined here with terracotta and vibrant planters and cushions for a lively space.
A Zen like calm quotient can be found here thanks to the Buddha that sits at the confluence of the rocky walls
Raw materials have been used here to in order to create a warm yet natural feel. The designers have layered the area with colorful accents.
The leaf pattern cut out in the wooden logs makes this a pretty fence with oodles of style.
The double wooden fence here falls in layers and is accented by pretty blooms.
The Palisade like iron and concrete fence here lets you have a peek of the beautiful stone facade!
The towering bamboo fence is the right touch with the stone and pebbles for a beachy feel!
This alloy fence brings on a net pattern on top and a more intricate pattern below for an interesting look.
The trellis like fence here is made up of PVC and gives just the right ethereal look when combined with the pristine white pebbles.
The classic picket fence has a wavy pattern here which makes for a quaint feel.
The brick columns and base holding the white picket in place made for a countryside look.
Long wooden planks make up the walls here along with the white concrete stretches
The curve of the concrete path meets a wall bearing a fountain here
This fun art installation meets its match with the vibrant pink wall.
The play of wood and bricks makes this a place filled with warm hues.
The stenciled pattern in the chrome panels create a delicate look here.
This stenciled steel fence is bordered by tall hedges.
