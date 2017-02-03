Your browser is out-of-date.

​25 unique fences for your home

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern Garden
If you are looking to create a unique fence for your home, you are in luck because we have brought you 25 amazing fences from our archives! Have a look and get inspired to create a neat and stylish boundary for your home.

1. White wooden fence.

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Try this wooden painted fence for a robust yet bright statement in your backyard, coupled with stones and grass for a wholesome effect. Credit goes to the architects at Paula Herrero Arquitectura.

2. Quaint wooden fence.

estudio|44

Natural wood stacked like a horizontal picket can make quite an impression when souped with exposed concrete walls.

3. Rustic wooden fence.

BAIRES GREEN

A simple log fence like this one has a solid and vertical look which can create some peaceful charm in your backyard.

4. Simple and low.

BAIRES GREEN

The simple low fence made with iron is just what your urban living may need.

5. Pretty patterned wall.

Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This patterned wall with sandstone hued tiles will add elegant charm to just about any space, especially when it is well lit.

6. Separating the patio.

homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

The trellis like fence here separates this area and creates a comfortable cocoon where you can have a meal with nature.

7. Elegant stone wall.

Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

This solid stone wall has been held in with a wire mesh and its is the perfect backdrop for the burgeoning and subtle green touches here.

8. With climbers.

Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

With iron grills on one side and wooden planks peekaboo on the other side, this space has a warm and sturdy vibe. The creepers also add a delicate touch to this space.

9. Concrete and wood combine.

Blacher Arquitetura

Concrete and wood have been combined here with terracotta and vibrant planters and cushions for a lively space.

10. Zen.

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

A Zen like calm quotient can be found here thanks to the Buddha that sits at the confluence of the rocky walls

11. Rugged stone wall.

Floret Arquitectura

Raw materials have been used here to in order to create a warm yet natural feel. The designers have layered the area with colorful accents.

12. Beautifully carved.

Teknik Metal Ferforje

The leaf pattern cut out in the wooden logs makes this a pretty fence with oodles of style.

13. High and mighty.

Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

The double wooden fence here falls in layers and is accented by pretty blooms.

14. Iron and concrete.

epb arquitectura

The Palisade like iron and concrete fence here lets you have a peek of the beautiful stone facade!

15. Bamboo art.

Taffin

The towering bamboo fence is the right touch with the stone and pebbles for a beachy feel!

16. Stylish in alloy.

Ogrodzenia PCV

This alloy fence brings on a net pattern on top and a more intricate pattern below for an interesting look.

17. Versatile PVC.

Ogrodzenia PCV

The trellis like fence here is made up of PVC and gives just the right ethereal look when combined with the pristine white pebbles.

18. Low, white and charming.

Ogrodzenia PCV

The classic picket fence has a wavy pattern here which makes for a quaint feel.

19. White picket with red brick.

Ogrodzenia PCV

The brick columns and base holding the white picket in place made for a countryside look.

20. Wall with wooden warmth.

Contractors

Long wooden planks make up the walls here along with the white concrete stretches

21. Curvy in concrete.

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

The curve of the concrete path meets a wall bearing a fountain here

22. Lively wall.

Estúdio Paulo Alves

This fun art installation meets its match with the vibrant pink wall.

23. Wood and brick symphony.

New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

The play of wood and bricks makes this a place filled with warm hues.

24. Unique in stainless steel.

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

The stenciled pattern in the chrome panels create a delicate look here.

25. Multiple materials.

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

This stenciled steel fence is bordered by tall hedges.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

