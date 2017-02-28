Your browser is out-of-date.

The home with the inside/outside pool

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
homify Modern Houses
This Austrian villa features state-of-art retractable glass walls around a large pool, meaning it can be both indoor and outdoor. The temporary walls, dubbed the Descender Front System, are designed by the specialist door company KOLLEGGER and make this home a pretty unique and impressive one. 

Let's take a closer look at just how the innovative product works and how effortlessly the removable windows combine an interior space with the exterior environment. 

Walls of glass.

Descender Fronts merging the notion of indoor and outdoor pool.
Descender Fronts merging the notion of indoor and outdoor pool.

This modern swimming pool is surrounded by 8 large Descender Fronts, which are fully integrated into the framework of the building. It is thermally insulated and controlled by an electro-mechanic system, allowing the homeowners to fully raise or lower the walls with just the push of a button. 

Removing barriers.

Descender Fronts merging the notion of indoor and outdoor pool.
Descender Fronts merging the notion of indoor and outdoor pool.

Once the glass walls have been removed, the swimming pool now has the best of both worlds. It stays sheltered from the harshest elements (wind and sun), but has ventilation and the atmosphere from the outside environment. 

Halfway between.

Descender Fronts - glass/glass corner
Descender Fronts—glass/glass corner

The Austrian company KOLLEGGER is known for it's precise construction and exquisite finish, and they really show it off with the Descender Fronts technology. When lowered, the glass panels retract into a separate basement level, without taking up valuable space.   

Closed up tight.

Descender Fronts - glass/glass corner fully raised
Descender Fronts—glass/glass corner fully raised

And when fully raised, the walls become weatherproof and watertight again, leaving the swimming pool shut inside. So even if it is blustery and raining outside, you can still enjoy the warmth of swimming indoors.  

Temporary barrier.

Descender Fronts providing Indoor Pool
Descender Fronts providing Indoor Pool

The Descender Front System allows for an easier connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, and connects urban and natural environments together. We can't wait to see where it is used next.  

For another property with an impressive swimming pool, take a look at this Catalan Villa.  

Which would you prefer in your home, an indoors or outdoors pool?

