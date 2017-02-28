The home with the inside/outside pool

This Austrian villa features state-of-art retractable glass walls around a large pool, meaning it can be both indoor and outdoor. The temporary walls, dubbed the Descender Front System, are designed by the specialist door company KOLLEGGER and make this home a pretty unique and impressive one.
Let's take a closer look at just how the innovative product works and how effortlessly the removable windows combine an interior space with the exterior environment.
This modern swimming pool is surrounded by 8 large Descender Fronts, which are fully integrated into the framework of the building. It is thermally insulated and controlled by an electro-mechanic system, allowing the homeowners to fully raise or lower the walls with just the push of a button.
Once the glass walls have been removed, the swimming pool now has the best of both worlds. It stays sheltered from the harshest elements (wind and sun), but has ventilation and the atmosphere from the outside environment.
The Austrian company KOLLEGGER is known for it's precise construction and exquisite finish, and they really show it off with the Descender Fronts technology. When lowered, the glass panels retract into a separate basement level, without taking up valuable space.
And when fully raised, the walls become weatherproof and watertight again, leaving the swimming pool shut inside. So even if it is blustery and raining outside, you can still enjoy the warmth of swimming indoors.
The Descender Front System allows for an easier connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, and connects urban and natural environments together. We can't wait to see where it is used next.
