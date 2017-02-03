6 small but stylish entrances

The key to making your home 'wow-worthy' is within the first few steps you take to get inside: the entrance way. As the doorway, or gateway to a house, this area is one of the most important areas when it comes to creating a favorable impression. You want it to represent your personal style, while being warm and inviting and most importantly: tidy and clean.

It may seem like a lot to achieve, in what is usually a small space, but it is actually quite simple. And to prove it, we have found six entrance ways that are small, but stylish and stunning despite their limited floor area. Let's see what their secrets are to looking good .