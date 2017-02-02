6 tips for a cleaner and tidier home

They say cleanliness is next to godliness, and when it comes to houses, it couldn't be truer. If you regularly welcome friends and family into your home, and even if you, yourself want to relax in your home, then you'll want it to look its best—tidy, organized and ordered.
And you don't have to run around fussing everyday to make sure things stay tidy either. There are a number of things to make cleaning a breeze, from the way you place your furniture, to having enough light to see into any dark corners. Starting with these 6 tips, you can easily and quickly transform your home into the best version of itself.
We all know that first impressions count, and it is especially true when you are welcoming guests and friends into your home. You want your entrance way, hallway or lobby to be sparkling clean, organised and inviting. This hallway by architects YÜCEL PARTNERS is the right design to keep clean—the floor is free of clutter, there are only a few pieces of furniture to keep tidy and one long rug to keep in order.
Don't forget to wipe down any artworks hanging on the wall, lampshades or light fittings that are around.
To make the whole cleaning process easier, make sure you have enough light to actually see what you are doing. If the room that you are scrubbing has no windows, like this kitchen by TIMBER HOUSE, then you will need multiple lights at different heights to see all of the surfaces.
Installing light fixtures underneath the kitchen cupboards are essential if you want to see what you are doing in dark corners or on the kitchen bench.
If you concentrate on keeping the surfaces grime and dust free, then the whole room is going to look better—especially if it's in the kitchen. Cupboards need to be wiped down regularly (including handles) and stovetops cleaned religiously to be free from fat and oil build up.
Most kitchens have a gap in between the cupboards and the ceiling, making it a favorite spot for dirt and a major problem zone. Don't forget to look up!
If you can get rid of unnecessary obstacles lying on floors, then do it. This bathroom by interior architects ALTUNCU İÇ MIMARI DEKORASYON has got it right. Clean design, empty corners and minimal fuss means vacuuming and mopping shouldn't be a hassle.
The less things you have to pick up, the easier cleaning will be.
If you are a book lover, or just have a full home, you will need to make sure you have enough storage to keep it all tidy. And then once you find a place for everything, it will be much easier to keep it all in that place.
You can never have enough bookcases, cabinets, shelves, cupboards or wardrobes.
And once you have tidied, cleaned and spruced up the room, don't forget about the finishing touches. The things that usually make a room sparkle and shine are the details. Mirrors need to be polished, taps should be buffed and shined, light shades and light bulbs wiped down and switches and buttons cleaned.
By paying attention to the small things, the overall room will twinkle and gleam.
