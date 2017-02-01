False ceilings: 10 amazing designs

A false ceiling, also called a dropped/ suspended/ T- bar/ grid ceiling, has of late become synonymous with modernity & sophistication. People as well as interior architects are increasingly turning towards it, appreciating its importance in adding finesse to and completing the contemporary look & trendy feel of the space.

Convenient to install with the appropriate tools, a false ceiling aesthetically hides the duct work, pipes, electrical wires, lighting, heaters & door frames to impart a clutter-free tidy look to the ceiling. Also, it is easy to reassemble the panels of a false ceiling in case of any repair job. To avoid a constricted appearance, false ceiling may not necessarily be installed wall to wall; instead, visually sound design patterns may be utilized. When done wall to wall, employing the right kind of tiles could improve the acoustics of the room—it is so designed as to add to noise reducing property, thus making the space quieter.

False ceilings can also provide a good deal of insulating effect, owing to the air trapped between the actual ceiling & the false one, thereby reducing some of the AC load. A false ceiling could be really energy efficient as it aids in reducing heat during summers and keeping the room warm during winters, thus lowering the electricity bills significantly.

The ease of removing it makes it far more economical to go for a false ceiling rather than have the entire ceiling revamped in case of damages. The variety of uses and shapes for false ceilings is endless. They can be installed in any room in the house. A false ceiling may consist of an insert or cover the entire roof surface.

The role of false ceilings goes far beyond the aesthetics & technical functionality discussed. With a false plaster ceiling, you can rationally delineate different areas of a large integrated/ open plan room without having to resort to walls—be it visually lengthening a hallway, adding a vibrant pop to the living room or highlighting the decoration of an old ceiling.

Hop onto the homify wagon as we take you through 10 inspiring ideas for a gracefully functional false ceiling, which will make you want to copy them!