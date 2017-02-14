Restoring parquet flooring: what you need to know!

Parquet flooring is undeniably gorgeous, so if you've bought a house that has some original wooden flooring in place, lucky you! If it has seen better days and you want to bring it back to life, you might be wondering how you can go about it and if it's a complicated procedure, which is why we've created this article for you today! Interior designers know how popular, timeless and stylish a parquet floor is and will often recommend reconditioning existing installations, so come with us now to find out how you can make more of your floor!
The first thing you need to do with parquet flooring is make sure that you've pulled up any carpet that has been covering it and assess the quality and condition of the individual batons. If you find any that are loose or broken, use a chisel to prise them up and discard them. They might be pretty, but if they are rotten, they'll be useless.
If your parquet has been laid on wooden batons, be sure that they are up to the task of taking weight and having new parquet pieces nailed onto them. If you find a rotten baton, you might not need to replace the whole thing, which would require even more parquet to be removed, as a simple cut and replace technique might be substantial enough.
With your supporting batons all checked and in good condition, you can set about replacing damaged parquet tiles with fresh ones. You'll find that lots of parquet sizes and wood varieties are fairly standard, so you should be able to match up easily. Always keep an eye out for reclaimed pieces too, as they are much cheaper to buy.
With your whole floor laid, have one last scan to check for any nails or staples, then clear the room and start sanding. You'll need to go through around three grades of sandpaper, to get a perfect finish, starting from rough and finishing with a very smooth grit. Be prepared to invest some time in this process, but don't begrudge it, as the results will be worth all your effort!
If you noticed a few gaps in your parquet tiles and were panicking, stop! After sanding, you mix the fine sawdust with a special filler solvent and scrape it across the whole floor. This not only fills the gaps that you found, but will also ensure everything looks tonally matched and perfect. This is a lot of fun, but make sure you start in a far corner and finish at the door!
With your floor filled, it's time to sand again, with a fine grit paper, vacuum thoroughly and then varnish. Most varnishes will recommend that you complete one coat, sand and then coat again, for the most durable finish. In order to save a little money, always look for deals when hiring your floor sanders, as you will need them for a few days!
With your floor finished, varnished and looking perfect, there's only one thing left to do; enjoy it! Naturally gorgeous, parquet really makes for a pretty and eye-catching floor choice in any room, but especially living rooms, and can handle any style of surrounding decor too, so go as crazy as you like!
