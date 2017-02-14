Amazing external blinds that you need to see!

Living in a sunny part of the world is such a blessing, but do you know how you can keep the inside of your home fresh and cool, as temperatures soar? Blinds are a fantastic idea, but can look a little bulky inside the house, so let us tempt you with the idea of specialist external blinds that don't detract from your garden at all, but offer cool shade when you need it! We know you're going to be really impressed with how many styles and sizes there are, so whatever your conservatory or glazing is like, we think you'll find a suitable solution, right here! Even your interior designer will be impressed!
You really have to take a second look to notice the blind here, that's how stealthy and sleek it is! A simple full-width installation, it offers the conservatory plenty of shade, but doesn't impact on the prettiness of the room itself.
Wow! These over sized external roller blinds really do look incredible, don't you think? Chic, modern and perfectly color-matched to the facade of the house, they add a really striking aesthetic, while keeping the interior clear of bulky installations.
In a world where convenience is king, it can't be a surprise that stylish exterior blinds can be electrically controlled, can it? At the push of a button, you can have cooling shade and by matching the blinds to the slate roof tiles, there is a serious amount of style and cohesion here.
How charming is this little garden room? Finished in a pretty shade of green, the olive-toned external blind looks lovely and ensures that the room itself doesn't get too hot in the summer months. It's great as an extra level of security too!
This house looks to be more of a heritage property, but that hasn't stopped external blinds looking perfectly at home! Easy to retract, with a push of a button, they are only on show when you need them to be and look terrifically stylish when they are!
If you're thinking that external blinds seem like a good idea, but you have different glazing in place, fear not, as blinds can be made for ANYTHING! Here we see roof lanterns that have been easily catered for and can be operated from inside the house!
Even curved roofs aren't a problem for external blinds, as this remarkably clever installation proves! It just goes to show that you can be as different and quirky as you like with your conservatory or extension and you can still enjoy custom solutions!
Isn't this a lovely view? We thought we should show you how sleek and unobtrusive exterior blinds are, when you're sat directly underneath them and we don't think you'll have any complaints with this vista! It's amazing just how functional and practical these blinds are, without calling for any dramatic changes to the indoor space!
