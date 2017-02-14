Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Amazing external blinds that you need to see!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Loading admin actions …

Living in a sunny part of the world is such a blessing, but do you know how you can keep the inside of your home fresh and cool, as temperatures soar? Blinds are a fantastic idea, but can look a little bulky inside the house, so let us tempt you with the idea of specialist external blinds that don't detract from your garden at all, but offer cool shade when you need it! We know you're going to be really impressed with how many styles and sizes there are, so whatever your conservatory or glazing is like, we think you'll find a suitable solution, right here! Even your interior designer will be impressed!

Simple and elegant.

External Roof Blind Installation in Hertfordshire. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roof,blinds,window,doors,glazing,glass,outdoor,garden,solar,shading,conservatory
homify

External Roof Blind Installation in Hertfordshire.

homify
homify
homify

You really have to take a second look to notice the blind here, that's how stealthy and sleek it is! A simple full-width installation, it offers the conservatory plenty of shade, but doesn't impact on the prettiness of the room itself. 

Amazing rollers!

External Roller Blind Installation in Surrey. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roller,blinds,window,door,glazing,solar,shading,glass
homify

External Roller Blind Installation in Surrey.

homify
homify
homify

Wow! These over sized external roller blinds really do look incredible, don't you think? Chic, modern and perfectly color-matched to the facade of the house, they add a really striking aesthetic, while keeping the interior clear of bulky installations.

Go electric.

External Roof Blind Installation in Suffolk. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roof,blinds,window,door,glazing,glass,outdoor,garden,solar,shading,conservatory
homify

External Roof Blind Installation in Suffolk.

homify
homify
homify

In a world where convenience is king, it can't be a surprise that stylish exterior blinds can be electrically controlled, can it? At the push of a button, you can have cooling shade and by matching the blinds to the slate roof tiles, there is a serious amount of style and cohesion here.

Perfect for smaller spaces.

External Roller Blind Installation in Kent. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roller,blinds,window,door,glazing,solar,shading,glass
homify

External Roller Blind Installation in Kent.

homify
homify
homify

How charming is this little garden room? Finished in a pretty shade of green, the olive-toned external blind looks lovely and ensures that the room itself doesn't get too hot in the summer months. It's great as an extra level of security too!

Easy to operate.

External Roof Blind Installation in Brentwood, Essex. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roof,blinds,window,door,outdoors,garden,shading,conservatory,skylight,glazing
homify

External Roof Blind Installation in Brentwood, Essex.

homify
homify
homify

This house looks to be more of a heritage property, but that hasn't stopped external blinds looking perfectly at home! Easy to retract, with a push of a button, they are only on show when you need them to be and look terrifically stylish when they are!

Solutions for everything.

External Roof Blind Installation in London. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roof,blinds,window,door,glazing,glass,outdoor,garden,solar,shading
homify

External Roof Blind Installation in London.

homify
homify
homify

If you're thinking that external blinds seem like a good idea, but you have different glazing in place, fear not, as blinds can be made for ANYTHING! Here we see roof lanterns that have been easily catered for and can be operated from inside the house!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Curves ahead.

External Roof Blind Installation in Putney, London. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roof,blinds,window,door,glazing,glass,outdoor,garden,solar,shading,conservatory
homify

External Roof Blind Installation in Putney, London.

homify
homify
homify

Even curved roofs aren't a problem for external blinds, as this remarkably clever installation proves! It just goes to show that you can be as different and quirky as you like with your conservatory or extension and you can still enjoy custom solutions!

The view from inside.

External Roof Blind Installation in Worcestershire. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roof,blinds,window,door,glazing,glass,outdoor,garden,solar,shading,conservatory
homify

External Roof Blind Installation in Worcestershire.

homify
homify
homify

Isn't this a lovely view? We thought we should show you how sleek and unobtrusive exterior blinds are, when you're sat directly underneath them and we don't think you'll have any complaints with this vista! It's amazing just how functional and practical these blinds are, without calling for any dramatic changes to the indoor space!

For more ideas on how to improve your interior space, take a look at this article: The best air-cleaning plants for your home!

A home to delight your senses
Would some exterior blinds really finish your home off perfectly?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks