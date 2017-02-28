Wall inspiration for your home (11 of them)

Walls are more than structural elements in your home; they have decor potential as well! When you stop to really think about how many walls you have, it becomes obvious just why you should give them extra touches and amazing finishes, as they have the ability to totally change any space and it's not just us that think so! Interior designers would be quick to tell you exactly why your walls deserve fantastic decor, but if you have no idea what you should be doing with them, fear not, as we have a host of brilliant ideas, right here! If you keep meaning to give your home a fast but still with a stunning upgrade, then read on, as we think that some of these walls will give you all the motivation you need to get started.
Red brick walls have a natural warmth and elegance to them that is hard to replicate with wallpaper or paint, so if you are fortunate enough to have brick walls, as appose to block work ones, it's time to get stripping the plaster off! Perfect for creating an industrial or rustic vibe, we really do love this idea!
If you have a home with natural stone walls, before you have that finishing coat of plaster added, think about what you're doing! If you like a cozy, snugly vibe in your home then exposed stone is a key motif! By all means plaster some walls, but keep at least one feature one and really highlight it!
We know this isn't an innovative idea, but stunning ceramic wall tiles can make for such a stylish and eye-catching bathroom, that we want you to take another look at the varieties that are around now! You'll be shocked by the new styles and high-end finishes freely available to choose from!
If you want to add a breath of fresh air to your home, we can't speak highly enough of cool pastel tones, such as mint green and icy blue. Ideal for bathrooms that need a revamp or hallways that feel too dark, all you need is some elbow grease and the right paint!
So many of us have a host of prints laying around our houses, not yet in frames, but if we took the time to get them framed and up on the walls, they would add real class and sophistication to every room in the house! Choose matching frames for proper cohesion!
We love an organic render finish that allows the house to breathe a little more and not worry about unattainable levels of perfection, but add wall niches and suddenly, you have an INCREDIBLE space. Inset wall niche shelves are perfect for textural walls and you can add lighting for a really dramatic look.
Polished concrete walls are enjoying such a surge on popularity and we know why; they look sleek, modern and interesting! Even in small doses, as seen here, they make a dramatic impact and because they're so neutral, they'll work with any other material. Perfect!
You might have heard some whispers about the colors that are fast becoming the new neutrals and here is a great example of one! Pastel tones that have gray or beige bases are really key, so a soft lilac is a great choice for romantic bedroom walls and are neutral enough to accommodate any furniture.
You don't need to be an avid art collector to be able to add some fabulous abstract wall decor! In fact, if you have always wanted to try your hand at some oil painting, maybe now's the time! It's only you that needs to know what it is and everyone else will feel too uncultured if they ask!
If you thought that wallpaper had had its day, think again! The new styles, colors, textures and hanging methods that are available now have all contributed to a huge surge in newfound popularity! If you can dream it, you can find it in a paste-the-wall variety and transform your walls in mere minutes!
If you really want to make your walls stand out, look great and be just that bit more useful (other than holding your house up we mean!), then adding some coat hooks is a simple and effective idea. The rainbow of coats and scarves that your family own will, essentially, become all the wall art you need.
