The House of 13 Windows

Today’s discovery takes us to Fukuoka, located on the northern shore of Japan’s Kyushu Island. Architectural firm Artect Design was responsible for this contemporary/eclectic little structure, that barely exceeds 20 square metres.

Yet, what this commercial ground-floor structure lacks in size, it more than makes up for in its aesthetics, which has a decent serving of both neutral and contemporary (on the outside), and colourful and eclectic (on the inside).

In addition, Artect Design also ensured that their creation is highly insulated, making for a warm and cosy environment during the colder months.

Let’s discover this unique little creation.