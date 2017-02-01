Lighting your garden

Gardens are such a blessing that it really helps to create a beautiful home, but if you're not lighting yours properly, you might be undervaluing the impact that it could really have. Finding a way to make gardens shine, day or night, is an everyday task for talented gardeners, but if you want to have a go yourself, we have pulled together some beautiful examples of garden lighting that we think will give you plenty of cool ideas to start trying out. Don't worry if you are totally new to creating ambiance in your garden, as we promise that all of these techniques are easy to mimic but fantastically impactful!
On green walls, some pretty bulbs, dotted around and tucked into the foliage will look really beautiful. Add as many or as few as you want!
How great does this wall installation look, with some simple strip lighting added to it? The perfect way to light the garden without going overboard, it's elegant and stylish.
Ooh, this is a wonderfully simple idea! Save some sauce jars, add a candle to each one and pop out on your patio, next to your outdoor seating. So easy but effective!
If you have some really striking plants in your garden, we think that adding individual lights to them will create a fabulous look! You can even install solar lighting, which will come on automatically as the sun sets.
Lights mounted on posts, with stakes on the end, are ideal for tucking into flower beds! Make sure you have suitably bright bulbs and then you can really hide the light itself.
Borders really accept lights easily and if you like a bit more structure to your garden, then you can space them perfectly to create a really eye-catching and dramatic up lighting effect.
Naturally, garden lights have a practical element as well as a decorative one, so it makes sense to place them at appropriate junctures, around permanent garden structures that you don't want to walk into!
Why just have light, when you can have light AND heat? A pretty fire pit is the obvious choice for any sociable terrace!
Lots of people go for up lighters, but down lighters make sure all the light is being shone on your lovely garden. Great for really sociable areas, High-level lighting makes a big impact!
If you have a covered terrace in your garden, don't forget to give it an illuminating touch! Sunken ceiling spotlights are perefct and will give your terrace a really finished look!
Garden bench seating is prime for an upgrade and fun lighting is the perfect choice! Add strip lighting under the actual seat to create a warm and inviting ambiance.
We've been so busy showing you great ideas for rear gardens that we nearly forgot about your front garden! Perfect for making your home entrance a whole lot more snazzy, wall-mounted lighting is the best choice and will totally overshadow a plain or underwhelming garden too.
The simpler option is often the best, so a movable mini fire and some gorgeous lanterns are all you need for a romantic garden spot. If you want to up the style stakes a little more, why not add solar fairy lights to a mature tree as well?
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this article: After you see these 19 gardens, you will want to renovate yours.