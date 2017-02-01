Lighting your garden

Gardens are such a blessing that it really helps to create a beautiful home, but if you're not lighting yours properly, you might be undervaluing the impact that it could really have. Finding a way to make gardens shine, day or night, is an everyday task for talented gardeners, but if you want to have a go yourself, we have pulled together some beautiful examples of garden lighting that we think will give you plenty of cool ideas to start trying out. Don't worry if you are totally new to creating ambiance in your garden, as we promise that all of these techniques are easy to mimic but fantastically impactful!