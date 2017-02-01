Your browser is out-of-date.

Lighting your garden

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Gardens are such a blessing that it really helps to create a beautiful home, but if you're not lighting yours properly, you might be undervaluing the impact that it could really have. Finding a way to make gardens shine, day or night, is an everyday task for talented gardeners, but if you want to have a go yourself, we have pulled together some beautiful examples of garden lighting that we think will give you plenty of cool ideas to start trying out. Don't worry if you are totally new to creating ambiance in your garden, as we promise that all of these techniques are easy to mimic but fantastically impactful!

1. Nestle them in.

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

On green walls, some pretty bulbs, dotted around and tucked into the foliage will look really beautiful. Add as many or as few as you want!

2. Light one feature.

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

How great does this wall installation look, with some simple strip lighting added to it? The perfect way to light the garden without going overboard, it's elegant and stylish.

3. Collect some jars.

LoHi Private Residence, Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

LoHi Private Residence

Ooh, this is a wonderfully simple idea! Save some sauce jars, add a candle to each one and pop out on your patio, next to your outdoor seating. So easy but effective!

4. Pick a plant.

Modern Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design

Modern Landscape Design

If you have some really striking plants in your garden, we think that adding individual lights to them will create a fabulous look! You can even install solar lighting, which will come on automatically as the sun sets.

5. Super secretive!

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Lights mounted on posts, with stakes on the end, are ideal for tucking into flower beds! Make sure you have suitably bright bulbs and then you can really hide the light itself.

6. Uniform borders.

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

Borders really accept lights easily and if you like a bit more structure to your garden, then you can space them perfectly to create a really eye-catching and dramatic up lighting effect.

7. All about the structure.

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Naturally, garden lights have a practical element as well as a decorative one, so it makes sense to place them at appropriate junctures, around permanent garden structures that you don't want to walk into!

8. Two in one!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Why just have light, when you can have light AND heat? A pretty fire pit is the obvious choice for any sociable terrace!

9. Dramatic down lighters.

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Lots of people go for up lighters, but down lighters make sure all the light is being shone on your lovely garden. Great for really sociable areas, High-level lighting makes a big impact!

10. Ceiling consideration.

CASA RC, ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

If you have a covered terrace in your garden, don't forget to give it an illuminating touch! Sunken ceiling spotlights are perefct and will give your terrace a really finished look!

11. Under-seat spectacular!

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

Garden bench seating is prime for an upgrade and fun lighting is the perfect choice! Add strip lighting under the actual seat to create a warm and inviting ambiance.

12. Don't forget the front!

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

We've been so busy showing you great ideas for rear gardens that we nearly forgot about your front garden! Perfect for making your home entrance a whole lot more snazzy, wall-mounted lighting is the best choice and will totally overshadow a plain or underwhelming garden too.

13. Keep it simple.

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

The simpler option is often the best, so a movable mini fire and some gorgeous lanterns are all you need for a romantic garden spot. If you want to up the style stakes a little more, why not add solar fairy lights to a mature tree as well?

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this article: After you see these 19 gardens, you will want to renovate yours.

Which of these styles really appeals to you?

