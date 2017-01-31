Your browser is out-of-date.

14 decorative fireplaces to up the cozy factor in your home

Wall Fire, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
There's no denying that a beautiful fireplace can really tie a room together and create a warm and cozy ambiance, but do you know style of fire place would work best in your home? You might be surprised to learn that there is a huge variety to choose from and we want you to be equipped with all the information possible, before you make a selection! Interior designers are seeing a real surge in fireplace popularity and when you see these incredible designs, we know you'll understand why and be even more keen to find the right style for you. So let's turn up the heat and start looking!

1. Rustic chic.

The built-in stone surround of this fireplace really adds a rustic and natural look to the living room and with wood accents and mantles, the look is absolutely complete!

2. Retro vibes.

Wow. The retro flavor of these tiles makes for a beautifully striking fireplace that would look amazing in any home that seeks to showcase vintage furniture and old fashioned motifs. Lovely!

3. Better than a TV.

With a huge, glass encased fireplace like this in a room, the feeling is so cozy and inviting, but more than that, you wouldn't need a television for entertainment. Just watching the flames dance would be all the evening entertainment that you need.

4. Terrifically traditional.

Small and encased in pretty pales stone, this is a lovely fresh take on traditional fireplaces and hearths. The chunky wooden plinth and mantle really add extra style and warmth too.

5. A fantastic feature.

The design of this bookcase and room divide is incredible, but add in a small and pretty modern fire and all of a sudden, it's amazing! The glass case offers beautiful visuals from every angle and the log store is so handy!

6. Small and chic.

What we love about this fireplace, is that it creates it's own little mantle! Jutting from the wall, it creates a fun and modern aesthetic and the flame itself looks so under control.

7. Embrace some slate.

Slate cladding has made such an eye-catching fireplace here! The use of what would have been a dead corner is inspired and the whole installation looks so toasty and gorgeous!

8. Modern minimalism.

We didn't realize that you can really capture a minimalist aesthetic with a fireplace, but you can! This marble fireplace looks fabulously chic, luxurious and modern and the geometric design is so eye-catching.

9. Contemporary wow-factor!

There's no ignoring this fireplace and we are in love with how bold and unapologetic it is! Perfect for setting the tone for a cozy evening in, we can imagine the heat it kicks out is as impressive as it looks!

10. Decoration only.

If you have a fireplace that you don't want to actually use, you can still up the cozy factor of your room, by adding some candles! We think that simple church candles always look fantastic, grouped together!

11. New with a heritage touch.

Pale bricks and soft gray work so well together and have effortlessly captured an old fashioned aesthetic here! The integrated ash box is so handy and would making cleaning a piece of cake!

12. Reclaimed chic.

Here's a great idea for you! If you have a fireplace already but you want to make more of it, visit some salvage yards and see if you can find some vintage tiles to create a beautiful surround. This painted hearth really adds something special as well!

13. All eyes on this.

As a central feature in a room, a fireplace needs to look incredible and this installation has made such great use of side bookcases! Creating a frame for the fireplace, everything looks so cohesive, but it's the high inset fire that really grabs our attention! What a great idea, rather than putting it near the floor.

14. Outdoor opulence.

There is definitely a place for outdoor fireplaces and we LOVE this version, that is inset into a natural stone wall and sizable enough to heat the whole terrace! It's such an indulgence, but would make alfresco dining a delight!

For more fireplace inspiration, take a look at this article: 9 amazing BBQ grills!

A modern house with great tricks for small spaces
Which of these styles would look great in your home?

