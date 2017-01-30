A perfect pool house

Have we all got pool houses? No, but we wish we did, now that we've seen this amazing little build! A perfectly cozy and incredibly well-decorated bijou property, there is no doubt in our minds that a super talented interior designer is responsible for the warm ambiance and statement decor that has made this period property so amazing! We think that the pictures will say so much more than we can, so let's take a look and see how fabulous a little extra garden annexe could look on the grounds of your home!
Isn't this pool house just pretty as a picture? With a traditional shingle roof, textured render and plenty of natural wood everywhere, it's such a stunning little annexe and we haven't even seen inside yet!
Beautiful! Bright white walls contrast with the natural wood beams perfectly and with a stone fireplace, this is every inch the perfect country mini cottage! You wouldn't even need a proper house, would you?
This kitchen is absolutely darling! A contemporary take on the traditional shaker style, we think it is the perfect blend of old and new and with a handy island, it's fabulously multi-functional.
From this angle, you can see that the kitchen and living room are one open-plan area that is bright and airy, as well as cozy and snugly. You really can't go wrong with a blazing open fire!
What a gorgeous little bathroom installation! Using the small niche as a pretty sink and vanity area is really using the space well and the marble top is nothing short of luxurious! That window though! What a cutie!
Not many homes have round windows, but we wish more did! Such an interesting feature that really gives this property a funky edge, we want to get a little closer!
We feel like this round window really gives a great idea of how fun and fresh the inside of the pool house is and to go the extra mile and include leading? Utterly spectacular.
What really makes this pool house is all the amazing wooden accents and details. The dark stain adds such depth and looks amazing with both the roof shingles and the white render!
We had assumed that this pool house would have a super grand front door, but what a pleasant surprise to see something so minimal and sweet! The wall lantern really makes it look like something from a film set!
We can't stress enough how much we love the overhang of the roof here! By choosing such a beautiful, gently curved design, every nuance of this building is unusual and exceptional.
What a pretty pool house! There is so much charm and character to this house that it's hard to look away and the surrounding landscaping is setting it off perfectly.
The mix of white render, sand-colored bricks, red bricks and dark wood shingles really looks fantastic and coupled with an idyllic location, this pool house is the new standard by which all pool houses should be judged. Can you tell we've fallen a little in love with it?
For more rustic inspiration, take a look at this article: A rustic home with many surprises.