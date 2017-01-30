A perfect pool house

Have we all got pool houses? No, but we wish we did, now that we've seen this amazing little build! A perfectly cozy and incredibly well-decorated bijou property, there is no doubt in our minds that a super talented interior designer is responsible for the warm ambiance and statement decor that has made this period property so amazing! We think that the pictures will say so much more than we can, so let's take a look and see how fabulous a little extra garden annexe could look on the grounds of your home!