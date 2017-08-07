Stunning houses: The heavenly home on the hill

When we find amazing homes that are situated in utterly spectacular plots, we just know that the location came first and totally dictated the style of the house that was built. Today, that is incredibly evident as you really won't believe the lakeside views that this beautiful home enjoys! Clearly designed by an architect that was as smitten with the surroundings as the owners, the way the house interacts and works within the landscape is phenomenal and just wait until you see how the views have been taken in top account! If you've been thinking about building a home in the future, you HAVE to take a look at this one, as it will inspire you to think far more about seamless integration!
Perched on top of a lusciously well-manicured hill, there is no underestimating the impact of this home! Enjoying impressive views of the lake, it makes perfect sense that a huge percentage of the exterior has been finished in glass but just look at the contemporary architecture! The contrast of a stone chimney is amazing!
The closer you get to this house, the more you can appreciate exactly how well the glazing makes the house, as a whole, almost disappear into the landscape! Reflecting the amazing surrounds, the windows here are blended the house into nature so seamlessly, even though the style of the house is so modern!
There is something about the soft lighting and wooden accents on the building that combine to make a wonderfully warm and inviting ambiance leap out at you! With frame-less glazing in place, the see-through walls are seamless and allow for a sneak peek of the interior, which is no problem, as the house isn't overlooked at all.
We might be romanticizing things here, but can't you just imagine a writer, working from home and looking out over the lake for regular doses of inspiration? We adore how simply furnished the inside of this home is, as it makes it so clear that the whole build was all about the view!
It could have been tempting to simply capture great views at the front of the home, but the architect in charge here went all out! Literally every side of the building has a new and gorgeous vista to offer. We really love the inclusion of a bedroom balcony here, so the owners can wake with the sunrise and enjoy sunsets every night. So blissful!
For more amazing home inspiration, take a look at this article: A hilltop residence with a breathtaking view!