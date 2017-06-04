When it comes to decorating your bedroom, it can be hard to get the right balance between boudoir and bawdy, but we are here to help you get it 100% right! We are all guilty of making silly little decor mistakes that leave interior designers with their heads in their hands, but we have found the main offenders! Come with us now as we look at the silliest errors all of us are guilty of and get back in the game by fixing all of the ones that you're guilty of, this weekend!
Life hacking: 9 decorating mistakes we think you've made in your bedroom!
There is such an art to getting the right mix of accessories in your bedroom. You wnat to have a cozy environment, but at the same time, don't want to be overrun with clutter either, so we think a good rule of thumb is to focus on textile additions, such as rugs and throws. Keep everything else to a minimum and you'll be on the right track.
A fantastic area rug can really bring a bedroom scheme together, but you need to make sure you choose the right size! Too small and it will float on your flooring and too big and you'll have a disaster on your hands. Select one that can be anchored down by the full width of the foot of your bed but not jut out too far.
If you have a multifunctional bedroom that encompasses a little desk area as well, that's fantastic and super handy, but you really need to make sure that you keep it tidy and organised, or it will diminish the beauty of the entire space. We suggest having a reset every evening, so you can wake up to a tidy space.
Come on guys, we're not teenagers anymore and we don't have our moms coming over every morning to tidy our bedrooms (at least we hope not!), so you need to actually start making the bed! It feels so much nicer to get into a freshly made bed every evening and it really does help to make your space look and feel well put together.
Of course, you need blinds and curtains for privacy in your bedroom, but leaving them closed during the day will make your space feel dark and gloomy. Throw the curtains wide open, crack a window and enjoy how fresh, sunny and revived it feels every evening when you go to bed!
A lot of people take some design risks in their bedrooms and we applaud that, but try to keep your color choices actually cohesive. Pick an accent color and stick to that one hue, rather than going wild for the whole rainbow and your bedroom will feel really well considered.
A good rule to follow is bright main lighting and subtle, ambient bedside illumination, so that whatever you are doing in your beautiful bedroom, you can set the right tone. Don't have one or the other, actually commit to both and you'll love the changeable nature of your space.
We think most of us are guily of this bedroom sin! You're so busy thinking about wall colors, bed styles and pretty linens that clothing storage becomes a total after thought! Whether you select a large wardrobe or a small hanging rail, always have a space reserved for your storage, so it doesn't become more difficult to integrate!
Phone chargers, bedside lamps and a myriad of other cables are becoming commonplace in bedrooms now, but we think they look messy and tatty. Hide the away for a far neatuer look, or better still, put a ban on technology in the bedroom, as that's highly recommended, if you want a good night's sleep.
