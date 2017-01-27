Can you guess where this American home is located? (Hint: somewhere in the south)

The south is known for its country charm and wide open spaces. People tend to be more relaxed and friendlier and life in the south is just a piece of pecan pie. The homes are filled with history and the decor is reminiscent of a simpler life. Today's gorgeous home is a French Normandy inspired mansion in the lovely city of Birmingham, Alabama. This home is filled to the brim with luxury and elegance and is a perfect example of that southern hospitality everyone wants to experience. They don't make homes like these anymore!