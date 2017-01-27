Can you guess where this American home is located? (Hint: somewhere in the south)

The south is known for its country charm and wide open spaces. People tend to be more relaxed and friendlier and life in the south is just a piece of pecan pie. The homes are filled with history and the decor is reminiscent of a simpler life. Today's gorgeous home is a French Normandy inspired mansion in the lovely city of Birmingham, Alabama. This home is filled to the brim with luxury and elegance and is a perfect example of that southern hospitality everyone wants to experience. They don't make homes like these anymore!
This home truly stands out as a one of a kind masterpiece. The home is designed in an L shape so that it really envelops you as you walk up to the door. Here we can also see the mix of concrete and stone to build this incredible home.
The gate which leads you to the front of the house truly makes you feel as if you are in a fairytale. The triangular roof on top of the gate gives a castle-like feel and the wrought iron is very royal.
From the outside, this home feels very quaint, despite its size. The facade is fairly simple with shingled roofs and the cream colored concrete alongside the small section of stone. This design plus the manicured plants and lawn really give the home a very elegant look.
The section of the home that is built with stone adds a very beautiful and sophisticated look to the home, giving it that bold element that it needs to stand out. This small patio is perfect for enjoying an iced tea on a hot summer's day.
This home is situated in a wooded area that is perfect for virtually complete seclusion. You get plenty of privacy because the home is facing the woods and allows you to sit outside without any prying eyes.
The elegance of this living room is absolutely breathtaking. The neutral color palette allows for the grandness of the room to shine through along with the beautiful stone fireplace right in the center of the space. The vintage furniture also gives the space a very sophisticated look.
This country home really allows nature to shine through in the space. There are a plethora of windows in this living room that look out onto the surroundings and also let natural light flood the space during the day.
What better way to greet your guests than with a stunning entryway? This home features a gorgeous grand staircase with a baby piano just beside it to provide a welcoming and elegant atmosphere.
This home is quite large and is made even larger by the openness of the spaces. Many of the rooms and hallways are grand, which means they are open to the first and second level, providing plenty of airflow in the home which is perfect in the summer.
This home is full of luxurious elements but this stone fireplace in the bedroom tops it all off. It provides a centerpiece for the space while looking absolutely stunning next to the pristine white sheets. The chandelier above the bed is the icing on the cake for this bedroom and adds a bit of a rustic charm.
Nothing says luxury quite like a free standing tub and this bathroom takes it to the next level and places it in front of a set of vintage mirrors. This beautiful egg shaped tub really shines in this space and is complete with a chandelier hanging above it.
This home is very French inspired mostly because of the heavy use of neutral colors throughout the home. In this living area even the fireplace is a neutral color and the whole space feels bright and more open because of it.
The kitchen is where we can see darker colors in the forms of the lower cabinets and the hardwood flooring. This nicely contrasts with the white marble walls and countertops resulting in a very distinguished feel for the kitchen. A space is complete with a very large kitchen island and plenty of counterspace, great for entertaining or preparing a feast.
This powder room features a beautiful satin wallpaper with beige leaves creating a very subtle yet beautiful decor. The round wooden mirror anchors the space and stands out against the lighter elements of this bathroom.
The French heavily rely on the concept of
less is more as they tend to prefer higher quality items over more things. This idea rings true in this powder room with the very elegant marble vanity with a gold faucet and a simple vase of flowers beside it. Nothing more is needed to show how divine this space is.