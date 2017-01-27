Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Can you guess where this American home is located? (Hint: somewhere in the south)

press profile homify press profile homify
French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The south is known for its country charm and wide open spaces. People tend to be more relaxed and friendlier and life in the south is just a piece of pecan pie. The homes are filled with history and the decor is reminiscent of a simpler life. Today's gorgeous home is a French Normandy inspired mansion in the lovely city of Birmingham, Alabama. This home is filled to the brim with luxury and elegance and is a perfect example of that southern hospitality everyone wants to experience. They don't make homes like these anymore!

An open and inviting entrance to the home.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This home truly stands out as a one of a kind masterpiece. The home is designed in an L shape so that it really envelops you as you walk up to the door. Here we can also see the mix of concrete and stone to build this incredible home.

An enchanted gate.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

The gate which leads you to the front of the house truly makes you feel as if you are in a fairytale. The triangular roof on top of the gate gives a castle-like feel and the wrought iron is very royal.

Quaint and elegant.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style garden
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

From the outside, this home feels very quaint, despite its size. The facade is fairly simple with shingled roofs and the cream colored concrete alongside the small section of stone. This design plus the manicured plants and lawn really give the home a very elegant look.

The stone section.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Patios & Decks
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

The section of the home that is built with stone adds a very beautiful and sophisticated look to the home, giving it that bold element that it needs to stand out. This small patio is perfect for enjoying an iced tea on a hot summer's day.

A private oasis.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style garden
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This home is situated in a wooded area that is perfect for virtually complete seclusion. You get plenty of privacy because the home is facing the woods and allows you to sit outside without any prying eyes.

A neutral colored living space.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

The elegance of this living room is absolutely breathtaking. The neutral color palette allows for the grandness of the room to shine through along with the beautiful stone fireplace right in the center of the space. The vintage furniture also gives the space a very sophisticated look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Plenty of natural light.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This country home really allows nature to shine through in the space. There are a plethora of windows in this living room that look out onto the surroundings and also let natural light flood the space during the day.

A grand entryway.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

What better way to greet your guests than with a stunning entryway? This home features a gorgeous grand staircase with a baby piano just beside it to provide a welcoming and elegant atmosphere.

An open and airy home.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This home is quite large and is made even larger by the openness of the spaces. Many of the rooms and hallways are grand, which means they are open to the first and second level, providing plenty of airflow in the home which is perfect in the summer.

A breathtaking bedroom.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style bedroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This home is full of luxurious elements but this stone fireplace in the bedroom tops it all off. It provides a centerpiece for the space while looking absolutely stunning next to the pristine white sheets. The chandelier above the bed is the icing on the cake for this bedroom and adds a bit of a rustic charm.

A spacious bathroom.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style bathroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Nothing says luxury quite like a free standing tub and this bathroom takes it to the next level and places it in front of a set of vintage mirrors. This beautiful egg shaped tub really shines in this space and is complete with a chandelier hanging above it.

Neutrals dominate the decor.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This home is very French inspired mostly because of the heavy use of neutral colors throughout the home. In this living area even the fireplace is a neutral color and the whole space feels bright and more open because of it.

An enormous French country kitchen.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

The kitchen is where we can see darker colors in the forms of the lower cabinets and the hardwood flooring. This nicely contrasts with the white marble walls and countertops resulting in a very distinguished feel for the kitchen. A space is complete with a very large kitchen island and plenty of counterspace, great for entertaining or preparing a feast.

A simple powder room.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style bathroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This powder room features a beautiful satin wallpaper with beige leaves creating a very subtle yet beautiful decor. The round wooden mirror anchors the space and stands out against the lighter elements of this bathroom.

Less is more.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style bathroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

The French heavily rely on the concept of less is more as they tend to prefer higher quality items over more things. This idea rings true in this powder room with the very elegant marble vanity with a gold faucet and a simple vase of flowers beside it. Nothing more is needed to show how divine this space is.

10 simple ways to renovate the bathroom
Do you love French design? Then check out this incredible home!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks