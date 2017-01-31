A modern house with great tricks for small spaces

Organizing small spaces can bring great challenges to the home-decorator. Being able to order your furniture and decorative objects in rooms in which every inch is valuable, is not always easy. For this reason, having good examples of well-distributed furniture and accessories are essential.
If you live in a small house or apartment and are always looking for solutions to make your home comfortable and well decorated, this project will undoubtedly be a great example to follow. With comfortable tricks for all your environments, this modern house shows you that with good lighting and intelligent space-integration, anything is possible to achieve.
Check out these good ideas on how to create more where there is less!
The modern style of the facade has traditional details such as the gable roof. The volumes overlap intelligently, bringing elegance and lightness to the sand tone chosen for the walls.
The walls and gates have parallel horizontal lines that never go out of style.
Going into the yard, we noticed that it was all cemented, leaving no space for gardens. This choice reinforces the urban identity of the home.
The burnt cement yard brings ease of day-to-day cleaning with its flat design which is easily occupied by tables and chairs on the sunniest days.
The raised floor to the garage and the main door ensures that, even if it rains, the yard does not overflow and drain inside the home.
The living room is compact and has excellent distribution of furniture. The panel rack and the sofa are the main pieces of furniture in this space.
The presence of the small plant and the carpet contribute to make the space more comfortable, while the chandelier brings refinement to the space. But what really makes the difference is the excellent use of lighting.
The large window without curtains and the small opening at the top of the wall allow natural light to be abundantly reflected on the white walls, ensuring the feeling of a wider and more cozy space.
From this angle we can see the opposite side of the living room. In addition to the sofa and wooden panel, the environment also has two armchairs in the red color that bring vibrancy to the environment.
In addition to the armchairs, we can observe once again the good use of natural lighting that makes all the difference to the space, making it look more cozy.
Clever integration is one of the top ways to organize a small space. Just by organizing, an environment can become more fluid and comfortable.
We notice the arrangement of the dining room in relation to the kitchen. The table with comfortable chairs was positioned in a way that would not obstruct the corridor to the kitchen.
The lamps hanging on the table and the vase with flowers ensure that the place does not go unnoticed.
In the kitchen, we note the choice of the L shape which brings functionality and comfort to day-to-day living. We notice that the white drawers and doors do not have knobs which seems to make the space bigger and cleaner.
The cupboards ensure the proper organization of space. On the wall next to the cook-top, the stone tiles, with contrasting textures complement the smooth wall of the dining room and reinforce the great combination of colors throughout.
Finally, we come to the little bathroom. The distribution of the elements adds simplicity and comfort, either by choice of tone or warm lighting. The cream-colored ceramic floor brings a touch of lightness and elegance.
The toilet, cabinet and sink is in a rectangular format with straight lines which ensures that not much space is taken up.