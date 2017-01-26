9 modern and magnificent breakfast bars

Waking up in the morning can be a very difficult task, but it can be made much easier if you have something to look forward to. This can be an event later in the day or the fact that it's almost the weekend. But wouldn't it be better if there was something that you could look forward to everyday and would make it easier to get up in the morning? What about a lovely little breakfast bar where you can enjoy your meal, read the paper, and just start the day with good vibes? Well we are here to show you nine incredible breakfast bars that you will be excited to wake up to in the morning and can enjoy every moment of the day!
The best way to start your day is with a healthy and hearty breakfast. This will keep you going throughout the day and prevent you from making any bad snack choices. But you can't enjoy your breakfast if you feel like you are cramped in your kitchen. Keep your kitchen free of walls and barriers to create a free and flowing space where you can enjoy cooking and eating your meals. This lovely breakfast bar is situated just slightly higher than the kitchen island preventing any harsh barriers from breaking the flow of the space. The black marble is also a nice touch and contrasts quite nicely with the lighter cabinets and countertops.
If you love the outdoors, then you should try to situate your kitchen near the outer edge of your home so that you can connect it to your backyard. This way you can get the flow of fresh air into your kitchen without having to leave your home. This idea is made even better if your kitchen is situated on the east side of your home so you can get that lovely morning sunlight streaming through your windows.
If you are lucky enough to have a super spacious kitchen then your breakfast bar is going to shine in this space. This lovely modern kitchen has a grand island with a breakfast bar that spans almost the whole length. This will provide plenty of stool seating for about four or five people which is just fabulous for a space like this. This kitchen has even taken the idea to the next level and added a raise countertop to separate the eating area from the rest of the island, creating a more zoned off area.
While this kitchen is quite big, the addition of a traditional breakfast bar just behind it would make the entire space feel too cramped and cluttered. So the geniuses behind this modern kitchen have included a small ledge at the end of the island that is perfect to fit two stools comfortably and create a cute little space to enjoy a quick meal at. This leaves room for a beautiful dining table just in front of the island as well as plenty of counter and cabinet space, resulting in a very well rounded kitchen with all of the necessities.
No matter the size of your kitchen, you can still incorporate a breakfast bar. This small L-shaped kitchen has chosen to add an additional countertop beside the oven to act as a breakfast bar. While you may think a kitchen island might be better, it would actually take up way too much room and make the space feel even smaller. The addition of the breakfast bar adds more work space without the chunkiness of cabinets underneath, making the space flow nicely. The countertops on the breakfast bar also match with the rest of the kitchen so that everything has a nice flow.
You may think that a breakfast bar is a luxury that only larger homes can afford, but this is actually the opposite! Breakfast bars a great way to combine the kitchen and dining space in smaller homes, leaving you with more space to add an extra room. In this case it is a good idea to set the bar lower than the island, as seen here, rather than having it a bit higher which is usually the case. This makes for a more
formal dining area where people can sit a bit more comfortably for a longer meal. This combination will leave you with plenty of extra room in your home to create a whole other room or simply expand the living room if needed.
The idea of the breakfast bar can be incorporated into a downstairs kitchenette or regular bar. This concept is great for any place in the home where entertaining might be done because it is a great place to display food for guests to come up and grab. Having a place to grab a quick meal or to make some cocktails for guests or simply to have a nice conversation at is a great addition to any home.
Breakfast bars are a great idea for any sized home and design style. They can easily be incorporated into traditional kitchens or even super modern kitchens. It all depends on you and your personal style and what you want from your space. This incredibly modern U-shaped kitchen features and incredible amount of counterspace and just a small bar with three stools. If you wanted, you could extend the bar probably up to six stools, giving you an incredible amount of seating. That's the best thing about the breakfast bar, it is completely customized and dependent on what you want.
Modern design usually focuses on darker colors; they bring an air of sophistication to the decor. This is no different when it comes to modern kitchens. Incorporating darker colors such as black, rich hardwoods, and charcoal slate tiles, will give your space a very sophisticated and modern look. This kitchen does a great job with jet black countertops that look very contemporary and elegant. The breakfast bar here is quite simple with no cabinets underneath which produces a nice flow in the small space.