9 modern and magnificent breakfast bars

Waking up in the morning can be a very difficult task, but it can be made much easier if you have something to look forward to. This can be an event later in the day or the fact that it's almost the weekend. But wouldn't it be better if there was something that you could look forward to everyday and would make it easier to get up in the morning? What about a lovely little breakfast bar where you can enjoy your meal, read the paper, and just start the day with good vibes? Well we are here to show you nine incredible breakfast bars that you will be excited to wake up to in the morning and can enjoy every moment of the day!