A special house with a unique style

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
Today we show you a special house with a very unique style by designers StudioG. Some may find it a little bit extravagant, but if you love a bit of allure in your design, you will feel very at home here.

Let's take a look at this amazing house!

Modern staircase.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
The interior of this house is pristine, with chic lines and modern tones. It is extravagant, romantic and sometimes even flamboyant. As you can see, the modern staircase is immaculate in white and very functional with extra storage room underneath. 

Living room.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
The living room is dominated by soft colors such as white, beige and a wonderful wooden tone for the floor. There are also a number of select accessories which we can see peppered throughout. In addition, this modern interior features custom cabinets and on the left hand side, we can see some fascinating artwork.

Bar.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
The absolute eye-catcher of this room is of course the bar. Constructed in a beautiful classic modern style which fits perfectly with the house, it stands out. Its soft and round shape fits well with the rest of the interior. 

Kitchen.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
The kitchen is very modern and very unique. All available space is optimally used, and you really feel like you are in a large open space. The colors are neutral with a single (poison green) accent. In the middle of the kitchen we find a large kitchen island which is also a great place to sit. 

Check out these 15 beautiful kitchens you must see before you design yours!

Dining room.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
The kitchen opens out onto a classy dining room. We see a fine blend of modern elements (painting of Audrey Hepburn) and classic furniture and accessories like the chandelier.

Bedroom.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
The bedroom is spacious and well organized. There is even enough space for an office corner. The bed also serves as a lounge-style seat and the room is filled with elements of color and style.  

Bathroom.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
The bathroom is stylish and unique. You either love it or you hate it. We see modern components which are flamboyant and radiant, but still holding a touch of class.  

Moving in with a partner or flatmate - how not to get on each other's nerves!
What is your favorite room in this house?

