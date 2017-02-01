Your browser is out-of-date.

​Communing with nature in an innovative and stylish steel house

Justwords Justwords
Vipp Shelter, Vipp Vipp Commercial spaces
Prefabricated homes are a trendy and functional alternative to their brick-and-mortar counterparts. Easily and quickly assembled, all that the owner of a prefabricated home needs to do is select a beautiful location in which to set it up! Taking these practical houses to another level are VIPP Designers in Copenhagen, Denmark. Today we’ll look at the Vipp Shelter—a prefabricated home which, in keeping with its name, provides shelter to its residents in an area of 590 ft² – and without any fuss and frills. Built against a stunning landscape, the Vipp Shelter showcases an industrial theme, focusing on the creative use of steel and glass to create a house which, despite its functional nature, is a fusion of style and modernity. Let’s take the tour!

​One with nature.

Vipp Shelter Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Looking at the facade again, we are amazed at how seamlessly the Vipp Shelter blends with its surroundings!

​The illusion of space.

Vipp Shelter Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Glass walls not only enhance the trendy appearance of a house, they are also an innovative way to heighten the sense of space in a small, compact house. The steel facade harmonizes with the rugged landscape and the glass walls bring in the outdoors in full measure!

​A functional kitchen.

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
A double height ceiling gives an imposing look to this sleek kitchen – a vision of functionality in gray steel! The skylight and glass wall ensure ample natural illumination and a gorgeous view of the lake and trees.

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
The bright warmth of the orange flames in the fireplace introduces a cozy note in the decor, breaking the monotony of gray.

​The stylish bathroom.

Vipp bathroom Vipp BathroomBathtubs & showers
A monochromatic color palette is a fool-proof choice for a trendy house. The elegant mirror, trendy lights, contemporary white washbasin countertop and glass shower cubicle come together for a stylish effect.

​Meals with a view.

Vipp lamp Vipp Living roomLighting
What a lovely way to dine! With a view like this, who would ever want to leave the dining table? The unusual hanging light is a quirky touch that brings an element of fun!

​A sleeping nook.

Vipp bed Vipp BedroomBeds & headboards
The bedroom is tucked into a cozy room above, with cute lights and an amazing view of the stars through the windows above! What an ingenious design!

​Space-saving storage.

Vipp shelves Vipp Living roomShelves
Floating shelves on the wall look smart, save space and are a great way to store crockery and other items! And the steel dustbin matches the house perfectly!

​A tiny haven.

Vipp Shelter, Vipp Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Looking at the shelter from behind, we see that the residents have a beautiful view of the lake. What an idyllic retreat!

The design team at Vipp have surpassed themselves, weaving style, comfort, and elegance into a small, industrial-themed home. Take a look at another home tour for more inspiring ideas - This beautiful house boasts of Spanish colonial interiors!

​An open-plan design.

Vipp Shelter Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
The contemporary linear steel structure melds beautifully with the surroundings. We love the use of glass for the entire wall, which adds a dollop of elegance while making the house one with nature!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

