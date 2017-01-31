A single-family home in which every room is beautiful

A cozy family home that offers decent comforts on a budget is what the most of us look for. Be it a cottage with a specific plan or a villa customized as per our wish, the dream home always bears elements of comfort, warmth & luxury.
Today on homify, we are going to tour a dwelling that combines the modern and the traditional to offer a snug abode with homey accents of absolute comfort. Energy efficient with palliative green surroundings, this home has been very tastefully designed by the Polish architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL for moderately cold climate . The architect house has delivered this project with a promise of chic style and pleasingly elegant luxe-utility. Let’s have a closer look!
Looking every inch an assurance of warmth & repose, this lovely home is the perfect sanctum for your family. Sitting in the midst of soothing greens and receiving plenty of sunshine, this home offers delightful outdoor spaces to unwind. Be it the manicured garden, the inviting porch or the graceful conservatory, you can sit back and have a comfy time.
The exterior face conveys an essence of humility with wholesome style & modernity. The entrance, balcony, roof, conservatory and the porch- all have been designed with a generous usage of ceramics.
The house covers a total area of 1668 ft² with a 204 ft² garage. The energy efficient dwelling has reinforced concrete ceilings with a roof inclination angle of 41 degrees.
The porch extends a chic & comfortable setting for a meal outdoors while you relax in the warm sunshine and soak in the green goodness around.
The cozy conservatory, adjoining the small but appealing porch, could double up as the second living room in summers, where you could enjoy a quiet time or entertain guests.
Housing mainly the spacious integrated living room, the garage, the home office, a bathroom and a storage/ utility room, the floor plan for ground level has been created following the contemporary concept of decent living replete with functionality.
Designed with the same basal concept, the first level primarily bears 3 bedrooms—2 with balcony, a dressing room and a larger bathroom.
Moving to interior of the home, the integrated open plan living room impresses with contemporary elements, lavish style & elegant finish. Transparent sliding doors, ceilings with concealed & LED lighting, an aesthetic fireplace, modish diaphanous curtains, fashionably comfortable furnishings, appealing decor, neat pendant lights, an overall splendor of tranquil white and a combined wood finish flooring adorn this incredibly designed bright space.
The well lit modular kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, plenty of storage spaces, comfortable working space and a soothing palette with noble touch of wood. The kitchen island bears a decent counter along with induction cooking panel & a swanky chimney. True convenience indeed!
Plenty of natural light bathes the interior space, and the reflected light makes the glossy grey-blue wall tiles, the tidy counter, the cream-ish floor tiles & the light pink overhead closet panels shine. When not required, the translucent white blinds can be drawn to cover the windows. The wood-white-dark grey drawers look charmingly peppy and add a visual pop to the otherwise subtle & soft color scheme.
An ideal dining room is one that oozes generosity & bears an inviting stance to satiate hunger. This dining room exudes a hearty finesse with its swish dining set, illumination, decor and subtle warmth. Ideal for 8 persons, this arrangement offers snug modern dining on sumptuous goodies & refinement alike.
This upper story hallway dazzles in wood & white. This lighted spacious area with the triangular window, the planter & 2 leather cushions to plop on, connects the flight of stairs to the rooms on this floor.
This bedroom, designed to be the kids’ room, has a private balcony and wooden- framed sliding doors to access it. Designed & furnished to suit a youthful taste, this bedroom offers a quiet private space to fire the child’s imagination. The decor in the image looks like one for a kid with an affinity for sports & music. Did you notice the striking way of covering the wall?
This guest toilet on the ground level has been done up with contemporary accents of appealing style; expensive fixtures & modish sanitary ware like this hanging toilet have been incorporated.
The bathroom on the second floor is bigger & more elaborate. Elegant details of washbasin area, bath tub, toilet space, lighting, ventilation & storage make for a winsome bathroom space. Look at the sparkling tiles of the washbasin area! Together with the wall & floor tiles, they pack a spectacular punch full of swanky pizzazz.