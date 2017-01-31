A single-family home in which every room is beautiful

A cozy family home that offers decent comforts on a budget is what the most of us look for. Be it a cottage with a specific plan or a villa customized as per our wish, the dream home always bears elements of comfort, warmth & luxury.

Today on homify, we are going to tour a dwelling that combines the modern and the traditional to offer a snug abode with homey accents of absolute comfort. Energy efficient with palliative green surroundings, this home has been very tastefully designed by the Polish architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL for moderately cold climate . The architect house has delivered this project with a promise of chic style and pleasingly elegant luxe-utility. Let’s have a closer look!