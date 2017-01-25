An incredible forest getaway

Living in the city has it's pros and cons. There are plenty of things to do and everything is very close but it can also be very hectic and stressful. That's why more and more people are opting to live in the suburbs or rural areas and commute into the city for work or when it's needed. This brilliant idea has led to some truly incredible homes being built in these more rural and suburban areas. Homes like this forest retreat in Germany where the architects have created a one of a kind spacious home that you will never want to leave! Let's take a closer look!
This unique home in the forest is definitely not what you'd expect to find in a rural area, but it sure is lovely! This round edged home is quite special, as it resembles a bit of a boat and nautical theme, especially with the round windows that you can spot on the sides. The bottom half of the home is lined with wood while the time half is made of concrete. This incredible home features a ton of windows that provide plenty of natural light into the interiors and look stunning from the outside as well. This structure is a bit of a twist on a modern home and certainly stands out against the beautiful nature that surrounds it.
One of the best parts about living in a rural area is the idea that you can spread out quite a bit. This means that you can have a super lush garden with all the plants that you want, and they can even be overgrown to some extent! That's exactly what this home has allowed their garden to do and it has created a beautiful and cozy space to come and enjoy the outdoors. From this angle, we can also see the porthole windows that give the structure a bit of a cruise ship vibe and certainly add to the unique quality of the home. This garden really highlights the surrounding nature and reaffirms the decision to move out of the city.
From the moment you walk through the doors of the home you are greeted with a sense of functionality mixed with unique designs. The colorful tile flooring is especially vibrant in this space and really stands out against the white walls of the home. This entryway is quite practical with a bulletin board just to the left of the door along with a key holder underneath the painting; it is quite simple but still very useful.
This home features and absolutely incredible home office, perfect for getting work done or meeting with clients. The wooden vaulted ceilings add a nice architectural touch and nicely contrast with the darker wooden floors. There is plenty of storage space with the entire back wall of shelf space which is great for people who need to incorporate their work life into their home. The large glass doors provide plenty of light into the space while also giving a very beautiful view of the greenery outside. There is plenty of space for quite a few people to get work done and it is designed in a very simple and stylish way.
Working from home can also have its drawbacks as you can sometimes feel that you can't separate your work and home life. But this home has tackled this sticky situation with a gorgeous studio that is perfect to escape everything and just relax. this particular homeowner is interested in painting so has made this into a little art studio, but this idea can be applied to anything that you enjoy. A separate space where you can get away from the everyday craziness is essential to your peace of mind and your health.
The bathroom in this home is just as quirky and colorful as the rest of the home. Here we can still see the same wooden vaulted ceilings which really stand out and contrast nicely with the green tiles. The red tiled tub is a nice break from the muted colors and acts as the centerpiece in this room. The loveliest part of the bathroom is that it looks out onto the lush gardens through a large amount of windows, which means the whole space is brightly lit during the day.
This home is truly an incredible and one of a kind structure filled with quirky bits and pieces that stand out against the green nature.