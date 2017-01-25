An incredible forest getaway

The bathroom in this home is just as quirky and colorful as the rest of the home. Here we can still see the same wooden vaulted ceilings which really stand out and contrast nicely with the green tiles. The red tiled tub is a nice break from the muted colors and acts as the centerpiece in this room. The loveliest part of the bathroom is that it looks out onto the lush gardens through a large amount of windows, which means the whole space is brightly lit during the day.

This home is truly an incredible and one of a kind structure filled with quirky bits and pieces that stand out against the green nature.