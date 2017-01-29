How to find your signature decorating style in 5 steps

In order to identify your signature style, you need to start thinking about the senses. As yourself these questions and then jot them down in a notebook so that you know what to look for when you are choosing new decorative items or when you are assessing your current furniture and accessories. As yourself questions like:

1. What do I want my home to feel like; think of different textures and materials.

2. What colors do I enjoy seeing in my home; think about the colors that speak to you and lift your mood.

3. Visualize your perfect weekend at home; what sort of things would you be doing, which rooms would you be spending most of your time in.

4. What do you want your home to make YOU feel like; comfortable, stylish, elegant, chic, warm, rustic?