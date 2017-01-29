Your browser is out-of-date.

How to find your signature decorating style in 5 steps

Ibiza Interiors Living room
We all have our own unique decorating style. Whether you like country, modern, Scandinavian, classic, minimalist, Asian, or anything in between, you know what you like and what you don't like in your home. We have written an idea book to help you identify the style which most resonates with you, or if you are into the eclectic style, you may have a few different styles which speak to you. 

Check out 5 ways to help you identify which style fits your signature! 

1. Identify how you would like your home to look and feel.

Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Campo—Guesthouse

In order to identify your signature style, you need to start thinking about the senses. As yourself these questions and then jot them down in a notebook so that you know what to look for when you are choosing new decorative items or when you are assessing your current furniture and accessories. As yourself questions like: 

1. What do I want my home to feel like; think of different textures and materials.

2. What colors do I enjoy seeing in my home; think about the colors that speak to you and lift your mood. 

3. Visualize your perfect weekend at home; what sort of things would you be doing, which rooms would you be spending most of your time in. 

4. What do you want your home to make YOU feel like; comfortable, stylish, elegant, chic, warm, rustic?

2. Does all your furniture have a story to tell?

Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Country Farmhouse

Many of us like to collect things from different shops, cities, countries and we even accumulate items over time with some nostalgic significance. Take a look at the furniture and decoration in your house and see if you can identify the style and era from which it comes. You will have a better idea of the types of things you have kept and the types of things you have let go of over the years.

3. What textures do you have in your home?

Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Elegant Modern and Timeless

Your home is filled with textures and materials, take a look at what you currently own and see if there is a pattern in your preferences; for example maybe you like raw walls, or shiny bench tops and floors, maybe you favor wood or perhaps you like drapes. All these things will help you identify the style or the mix of styles that make up your home!

4. Identify your style elements.

Mel McDaniel Design

Sitting corner

If you use Instagram or Pinterest, go through your likes and favorites and see if there is a common thread going through your decorative taste. Perhaps you have saved just rustic-looking items, or maybe you have saved furniture with a modern twist; all these clues will help to identify which style suits you best.

5. Look around your home for the items you absolutely love.

homify

There are definitely items in your home which you must adore; otherwise they wouldn't be there, right? Look around your home and see which items have stood the test of time, and which items you cannot bare to part with. Look at what it is that makes those items special and you will likely uncover your very unique style preferences!

Are you still identifying your style or do you know what it is?

