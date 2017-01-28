17 spectacular living rooms

Living room is our refuge when we want to relax indoors in a place other than the bedroom. Be it lounging with our loved ones, enjoying a read or simply relishing our favorite cuppa, the living room is our hangout. Any time spent with the near & dear is a special occasion & every such occasion demands a cozy space that sings in comfy notes of modishness.

In this article, homify takes you on a memorable journey through 17 absolutely wonderful living room designs, that uphold the thoughtful refinement of the vision of interior decorators and the winsome welcoming essence so quintessential to the most frequented room of a dwelling. Take a peek into these stunning living rooms that will fill you with inspiration to upgrade yours rightaway. So buckle up, here we go!