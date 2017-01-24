8 chic apartments with open floor plans

The concept of the open floor plan is a great way to maximize space, especially in smaller homes. Having an open floor plan plus great space saving techniques is the best way to make sure your home has all of the amenities you want while feeling completely comfortable. It takes a good bit of planning but in the end you will be able to have the home you want without having to sacrifice on anything. Below, we have gathered a list of eight apartments that are great examples of how to maximize the space in your small home with the open floor plan concept. These apartments are excellent examples of how to create a stylish home with limited space!
Dividing small space with walls or dividers can really make your home feel even smaller and more cramped. Having an open floor plan means being able to go from one space to another very seamlessly and with limited barriers. Of course this doesn't mean you can't have any barriers, because some spaces need more privacy than others, it just means that the less division there is, the bigger your space will feel. This home uses a glass partition to separate the bedroom from the rest of the living space in the loft. This creates the flow that is needed to make the space feel larger without using a harsh divider. You can even install a curtain just behind the glass so that you can easily create more privacy if needed.
Tiny living can come with some drawbacks, the biggest one being where to host people when entertaining. But this apartment remedies this solution with creating a movable apartment! The wooden panels in this space can be moved to create separate zones, extra seating, and whatever else you may need depending on your mood. The wood is a very economical choice for creating customized furniture and the light color makes the space feel bright and airy. This loft can be divided in many ways to create different zones and private areas dependent on what you need them for!
Smaller homes tend to have a problem with storage and it can be difficult to remedy this. This home is a perfect example of how to incorporate storage into your decor! The interior architects of this loft decided to break up the large space with an doorway that features built-in storage space. This is a great way to divide the space while also making it practical. This idea creates a bit more privacy for the bedroom area while also featuring a ton of storage that would otherwise not be there.
Whether you're decorating a large house or a smaller place, you always want to keep the shape of your rooms in mind. You wouldn't put round table in a narrow and rectangular room because it won't flow properly and it may look strange. This is especially important to keep in mind for smaller homes and open floor plans because it will create a seamless flow from one space to another. This long and narrow rectangular living space is a great example. The sofa, coffee table, and TV console are all sleek and rectangular in order to fit in the narrow space provided maximizing the amount of room.
Whether it's creating more storage or adding extra seating, like we see here, making use of negative space is very important for smaller spaces. You should make use of every nook and cranny to maximize the space that you have in your home. This incredible apartment uses the negative space to create a small balcony within the space for extra seating. Below we can see a cozy seating area and dining table but up top we find ourselves in a bedroom with a small balcony to look over the apartment. If this mezzanine wasn't there, the wall would just be empty or perhaps featuring a few paintings, but this way you can make use out of the wall space.
Just because you have a smaller home doesn't mean you can't have the traditional designs that you crave. A kitchen island is very important to some people and can easily be incorporated into a smaller space. The key is to make it work with the space you have and make it multifunctional. In this case, the kitchen island features the electric range, an oven, some storage space, as well as the dining area, so it has become a very dynamic piece that works with the size of the kitchen rather than against it.
If you want a design style that will make your home feel more spacious, look no further than the minimalist design. The
less is more idea is perfect for small spaces because you don't really have the room to spare for more furniture and accessories. Focusing on high quality products that are essential to the space, such as sofas, beds, and dining tables, means that you will have incredibly beautiful furniture that will be the main focus of the home. Minimalism also makes the home feel less cluttered because there is less stuff, which in turn makes the home feel bigger.
Similar to the idea of creating ideas and storage space, the addition of columns in a room will do the job of both. Columns act as a natural barrier in an open floor plan but can also be the site of extra storage. This room for example features a beautiful blue column that is used to dividing the living area from the kitchen while also providing a space for the TV and its accessories. The other side can also be used as storage for the kitchen, which is essential in a small home. This idea is great because the division isn't super harsh because the column doesn't take up a lot of space, just a few feet to get the job done.