8 chic apartments with open floor plans

Dividing small space with walls or dividers can really make your home feel even smaller and more cramped. Having an open floor plan means being able to go from one space to another very seamlessly and with limited barriers. Of course this doesn't mean you can't have any barriers, because some spaces need more privacy than others, it just means that the less division there is, the bigger your space will feel. This home uses a glass partition to separate the bedroom from the rest of the living space in the loft. This creates the flow that is needed to make the space feel larger without using a harsh divider. You can even install a curtain just behind the glass so that you can easily create more privacy if needed.