7 tips to create a pet-friendly home

Just like you have a bed where you can go and rest at night, it is important to have a little space for your dog or cat to relax in. This gives them a space to call their own and will help them to unwind and feel relaxed during the day. By giving them a structured place to sleep they will learn not to come jump in bed with you, which can pose a number of problems for you and the pet, and they will feel more comfortable in their own little zone. This idea is a bit harder to put in place for cats, since they like to roam around a lot during all hours of the day, but by conditioning them not to crawl into bed with you they will sleep in other places. This idea is most important for dogs as they need structure to calm down; having a small dog bed for them in a place that is calm and without any drafts will be the best environment.