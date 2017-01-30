Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The perfect, rustic, holiday log cabin for you!

Justwords Justwords
Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

A mountainside house—set in an unusual, picturesque landscape – a green forest! How amazing is that? The architects at BLDG Workshop Inc. in Toronto has created a fabulous display of contemporary beauty; placed in this deep-wooded area of Canada. The  stone and glass log cabin speaks of stellar and timeless design values. This classic style will easily last for many generations to come – while people flock to the home for recreation and relaxation. Come and have a look at this robust Canadian log cabin to know more!

​Stone for the chalet facade.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Houses
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

This modernized chalet is the perfect blend for its woody backdrop. The towering design merges stone and wood into one utilitarian yet solid. The stone detailing is scaled up to match the linear glass textures that play on the facade.

​Set in stone.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

The stonewalls of the entryway are softened, thanks to the clear glass doors that usher you in. Wood also plays a balancing act here, as it lends style and class.. On one side, the wall curves in a linear nook to bring you to the staircase.

​An open layout.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Dining Room
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

The joy of open living comes alive in this home, as a rustic bench—lining a picnic table, greets you once you enter the hall. On the other side, large comfortable couches and double-height, black framed windows offer symmetry and aesthetic appeal.

​Warm hues in the kitchen.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Kitchen
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Much like the rest of the home, glass walls that highlight the dense greenery around the property , surround the kitchen. The warm wooden tones of the island and the chrome fittings as well as the stone tiled fireplace all come together for a complete look.

​Expansive space for cooking.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Kitchen
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

The kitchen has an expansive and sweeping look where there is space for everyone and everything. We find even more counter space in the glossy white and wooden niche on one side while the wooden ceiling springs to attention as well.

​Bright touches in the living room.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Living Room
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

The living room is replete with bright touches that come in muted shades on the rug, the throw as well as the artwork on one side. The asymmetrical incline of the ceiling at the edge also creates a quirky look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Picture windows.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Living Room
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

These double height walls make for picture windows of sorts with two chairs aligned in a corner, for hours of green gazing.

​Generous, aesthetic bedroom.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Bedroom
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

The bedroom has exotic pieces in a set-up that makes it a luxurious space. A beautiful ceiling lamp and a large window offering breathtaking view make this room special. 

​Classic lounge, overlooking a vivid backdrop.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Bedroom
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Work and play happen side by side in the lounge area of the leather and glossy textured corner.

​Versatile, pretty bathroom.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Bathroom
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

The attic-like space holds a practical and large bathroom with classic touches.

​Sliding, bright, barn-styled doors.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Touches like these traditional, barn-themed red doors, truly pop in the neutral, camp-style scheme.

​Vibrant touches to the bathroom.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Bathroom
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Subtle hues, like the blue mirror frame, striped towel, or the light aqua band, add much fun to this sleek bathroom.

​The spacious, get-together area.

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern Living Room
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Mad River Chalet

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

Here is a homey hangout to round up the home’s style quotient! With comfy couches, this is a room for family get together and friendly chit chat.

Take another tour here - A charming rustic residence with a magnificent fireplace

Make your home look like that from your favorite series
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks