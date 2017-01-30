​The perfect, rustic, holiday log cabin for you!

A mountainside house—set in an unusual, picturesque landscape – a green forest! How amazing is that? The architects at BLDG Workshop Inc. in Toronto has created a fabulous display of contemporary beauty; placed in this deep-wooded area of Canada. The stone and glass log cabin speaks of stellar and timeless design values. This classic style will easily last for many generations to come – while people flock to the home for recreation and relaxation. Come and have a look at this robust Canadian log cabin to know more!