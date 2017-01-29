​A contemporary countryside family home

A feast for your eyes—Netherlands is home to the greenest of landscapes and prettiest of countryside views. Imagine your evenings within a quaint, pretty dwelling—nestled amidst such picturesque backdrops! Heaven, is not it? Today, the homify team is at this distant European town in Netherlands, ready to unearth the next understated epitome of style. On the horizon, we were met with many stylish buildings and homes; yet this contemporary chalet in the countryside caught our eye. Perfect for a family, this home has been created by the well-known team of architects at Studio Architectuur. Come and have a look at this next idea book.
The simple wooden facade is a contemporary one that has a linear feel. The scale is shown with the help of slim wooden planks that point at a Scandinavian touch. The light wooden look makes for a delicate feel in the robust structure. The home is set on a well-manicured estate, which is open, and lets you view the skyline, unhindered.
The open layout of the home can be seen as step into the entrance. The steel cables and sleek staircase that greet, reminds one of sophisticated, industrial touches .. Linear cuts of the arches serve to segregate the various areas. Glass walls stand on one side to contribute to the open feel.
The living room has been done up with a muted monochrome palette. The Aztec style rug also has a black and white dramatic pattern which stands out against the slate and cream backdrop. The wooden pillars hold the glass sheets for the walls and create a well-balanced look. The space is characterized by accents such as the grey wall and the white molding that frames it. Against this wall, one can find the glossy entertainment unit that holds the television and other gadgetry. In addition, the all-white lamp is a contemporary and artistic addition to the space. The circular arms of the couch match perfectly with the retro style lounging chair in one corner of this simple space.
The bedroom is a warm space with silken cream on the walls and simple beams going across the slant of the ceiling. The large sliding doors take you out towards the terrace while the simple bed makes for a comfortable sight. Behind the wall, bearing the television, lies a more private area that has been cordoned off with this neat addition. The globe like lamp on top adds to the simplicity of the space with its slightly whimsical presence. The dark lacquered floor is a luxurious addition that stands out as soon as you enter the space. This space is marked with minimalism even as it brings in certain warmth with its hues and textures as well as the cocoon like features.
By evening, the home erupts in understated elegance—with golden lighting peeping out from below the eaves and the corridors well lit in their open beauty.
