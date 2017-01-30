​The charm of a prefabricated home

The era of ecological construction is here and so are prefabricated homes. A prefabricated home is a structure that is built from scratch on a factory floor and is assembled and laid down on a plot of land with minimal carbon footprint. This is due to the fact that it is less labor-intensive and does not consume years of unending construction, where the site is filled with rubble, concrete mixers and much wastage of natural resources. These kind of homes take a few months to create and can be readily laid down on your plot of land without any hassles. Come and have a look at a pretty prefabricated home created by the home builders at Casas Natura.
Much like most other prefabricated structures, this one too comes with a pre made facade, which acts like a shell. This kind of a facade is mostly the same for all prefabricated homes and you will need to plan your rooms and layout as per your own preferences. The wooden structure has steps leading up to it as well.
The high design values accorded to this linear house are apparent at the very first glance. The warehouse-like structure is a chic one with wooden slats on one side for an interesting feature.
This home has a wooden look, which clads the ceiling as well as the walls of the space, lending much warmth to the same. It has a laminate flooring and has contemporary furniture, which creates quite a fusion with a log cabin-like charm. The shelves and the large vase also make for a striking statement.
The chic feel follows you as you make your way into the dining room as well. The patterned upholstery of the chairs is a trendy monochrome one with a whimsical edge, while the shelf that separates the living room and the dining room leaves enough scope for an open layout, without becoming a bulky piece here.
The kitchen is a cozy space, yet it gives you the gift of space. It is a perfect fit within this nook of the home and it makes judicious use of the same with the help of waist-length counters. Also, the designers have made a smart choice by leaving the walls clutter-free. The cabinets are at floor level for easy access, rather than the wall-mounted ones that would otherwise make the space look closed. The breakfast bar is on one side of the island and it has trendy black bar stools, where one can swivel and have a meal.
The bedroom is full of romantic touches with soft and sophisticated golden lighting. The delicate wrought iron headboard adds to the panache. The blinds on one side make for a restful statement.
