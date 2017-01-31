10 stunning colors that work for small rooms

Using the right decorations, furniture and colors in a small room is key to making it look bigger, and making it feel better. Colors, in particular play an essential role in the feeling of a room, and can immediately effect the mood of the person/people in it. Generally speaking, cooler, lighter colors (whites, creams, pale yellow, mint green) expand a room, while brighter and warmer colors (bright orange, dark blue, forest green) close a room in.

But sometimes a burst of bright color is exactly what you need to liven a room and make it feel more energetic. It all depends on how much time you spend in the room, how much sunlight it gets and how you want to feel while in there (peaceful and relaxed or stimulated and rejuvenated).

Today we are taking a look at 10 different living rooms, each with their own color scheme and own, separate vibe.