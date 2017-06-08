Home decorating: 9 shabby chic spaces you'll want to recreate!

We actually think that shabby chic styling can work in any home, regardless of building style, but in an older property, it really does look the part! The cream shaker-style cabinets here work beautifully with terrific exposed roof beams and the imperfect walls aren't the telltale sign of a lazy owner, but a motif of shabby chic style!

