Home decorating: 9 shabby chic spaces you'll want to recreate!

Shabby chic styling has really taken off in recent years, especially as it offers a cost-effective and easy method for updating old pieces of furniture that you may have fallen out of love with, so today, we are going to show you 9 spaces that have captured the look perfectly. Interior designers have grabbed onto this burgeoning trend with an excited glee and the projects that we are seeing are phenomenal! The perfect mix of antique, retro, modern and fresh, we think that there is a place for shabby chic in every home, but if you don't believe us just yet, take a look at these fantastic settings and ideas for home decoration and see if we can change your mind!
Don't you just love this hallway? An antique-style coat rack has made such light work of creating a shabby chic look here, with imperfect white paint and cast iron coat hooks, but add in some stripped wood chairs and you have a really good representation of the movement!
We think we like shabby chic styling so much because it's almost a softer, more gentle version of minimalism. You can have more furniture with a shabby look, but the motifs of white and unfussy finishes remain and look amazing everywhere. We really like this little snug, as the curtains, wooden shelves and antique sofa look fresh as a daisy!
If you thought that shabby chic means not putting much effort into the upcycling of old furniture, think again! It's all about capturing a lived-in and loved look, through clever paint techniques and this dining set has absolutely mastered the art! Rubbed-back whitewash paint looks amazing and adds a really old fashioned look!
This kitchen is pretty as a picture, don't you agree? The almost rough and ready country styling is nothing short of shabby chic perfection and lends such a sense of long-term enjoyment to the room! We can see another key material of the look here too, in the form of the wicker seat covers!
We actually think that shabby chic styling can work in any home, regardless of building style, but in an older property, it really does look the part! The cream shaker-style cabinets here work beautifully with terrific exposed roof beams and the imperfect walls aren't the telltale sign of a lazy owner, but a motif of shabby chic style!
We know that shabby chic style does make great use of white, but you can experiment with color as well! Think about natural tones, such as sage green (seen here), pastel blue and delicate blush and you'll be on the right track. We think that this painted wardrobe really shows the potential of the design movement and looks gorgeous!
So now that you know shabby chic is all about pale tones, rubbed back paint and upcycled furniture, what else can you do to embrace the style? Adding delicate, pretty and feminine touches everywhere is a great way to support the look, so consider doilies, fluffy cushions and country motifs!
If you don't fancy a totally shabby chic home but you do like certain elements, or the freshness that it brings to an interior, can we suggest a shabby chic floor? Painting wooden floorboards white will instantly refresh a room and add a pretty touch to a huge space within a home. As paint chips occur and scuffs start to show, it will simply add to the overall aesthetic too, so that's a bonus!
You can even shabby chic your garden! We're shocked too, but it is a fabulous way to give your outdoor space a youthful and fun look! Ornate metal dining furniture is a great way to embrace the look and with a quick coat of white or pastel colored paint, it will be the epitome of a shabby chic spot! Don't forget to add a vase of pretty flowers too, to really finish the look!
