A super cozy wooden home

Holzhaus in Erlenstegen, Jenohr + Mezger Jenohr + Mezger Modern Houses
Wooden homes have come a long way since the days when traditional log cabins were the only option and today's project is proof of that! Contemporary in style, the architect in charge of designing this amazing house must have been in natural wood heaven, as the beautiful cladding and fabulous proportions have resulted in a truly striking and covetable home! Come with us now as we take a closer look at one of the most welcoming and cozy-looking houses that we have ever seen, and think about whether you could be tempted to build something similar yourself!

A most fantastic facade!

Holzhaus in Erlenstegen, Jenohr + Mezger Jenohr + Mezger Modern Houses
Wow! We told you that this home was amazing, but can you believe just HOW incredible it really is? A fantastic modern box shape, the vast surfaces have been beautifully punctuated with a cacophony of windows and piquant lighting, resulting in a building that really does feel like home. The warm bulbs in the exterior lights have made the property look so cozy too!

From the street.

Holzhaus in Erlenstegen, Jenohr + Mezger Jenohr + Mezger Modern Houses
Imagine walking past this home! You wouldn't be able to resist stopping for a moment to drink it all in, would you? You might even snap a couple of pictures, to keep as inspiration for a build of your own in the future! The stunning overhang at the front here really adds an extra dimension of intrigue to this house and all the wood cladding looks warm and inviting. As it ages, it will silver and blend into the surroundings so well too!

Understated design.

Holzhaus in Erlenstegen, Jenohr + Mezger Jenohr + Mezger Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Here we are in a hallway, inside the house and you can get such a good idea of how pared back and simple the furnishing must be! A gorgeous wooden staircase continues the organic theme that the exterior denotes and with a bold dark gray wall contrasting with a vibrant white neighboring one, there is a really elegant feel!

A little splash of color.

Holzhaus in Erlenstegen, Jenohr + Mezger Jenohr + Mezger Modern Houses
With so much wood here, you might have been forgiven for assuming that natural and neutral colors were the only acceptable choices, but what a charming surprise it is to see a bright red front door! It lifts the whole side of the house and injects a little whimsy and fun back into the build, not that there wasn't plenty of that already!

Extra touches.

Holzhaus in Erlenstegen, Jenohr + Mezger Jenohr + Mezger Modern Houses
Everywhere we look, we spot something else that makes this home such a standout build. Here, we are focused on the upper open balcony, that must connect to the master bedroom. What a wonderful way to enjoy some private alfresco dining or a little sunbathing, without being overlooked. With a rear overhang in place, there is also endless social potential for summer garden parties and the like. All in all, this is one incredible home.

For more wooden home inspiration, take a look at this article: 11 wooden homes.

​The perfect, rustic, holiday log cabin for you!
Would this be the perfect home for you?

