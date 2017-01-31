Your browser is out-of-date.

7 habits for a clean and organized house

Justwords Justwords
Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
With modern life becoming increasingly fast with every passing day, you neither have time to spend long hours on cleaning nor can you waste time in searching for things in a cluttered home. Hence, we decided to bring you 7 clever ways which can make cleaning and organizing your home easy and less time-consuming. Follow these to create a neat, clean, beautiful and cozy atmosphere in your home which can be comfortably maintained as well.

1. Everything should have its place.

MUJIの家具で最初から計画する 子どもを見守る間取りと自然素材の家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
Decide on a specific system for organizing keys, shoes, bills, and other daily necessities. Install inexpensive pegs or simple cabinets if need be. And make sure that every time you take the key from its place, you return it to the same spot without fail. This way, you won’t have to hunt for important things during morning rush.

2. Don’t wait for tomorrow.

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
If you find some spare time now, then don’t wait for tomorrow. The more you postpone tasks like cleaning or organizing, the less you will find the energy or the will to do them. And this will invariably lead to frustration later on. So, no time like the present! This lovely living room was designed by the interior architects at Design Studio Details.

3. Clean bathroom every day.

Ванная комната "Black & white" vol. 2, Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Modern Bathroom Multicolored
Bathrooms look and feel their best when they are clean and organised, and this has to be a daily routine. Make sure you have a shelf or lotion to arrange toiletries, and rub away any slime or sediment you notice around the sink with a sponge. It will just take a few seconds. You can also polish the taps with baby oil to keep them shining.

4. Ventilate your bedroom.

Спальня "Le vol de l'air" vol. 3 , Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Open the windows of your bedroom right after waking up, so that fresh air and sunlight can refresh the space and prevent pest infestation. Leave the room in this way, while you take a bath and enjoy breakfast. Then, just before leaving for work, close the windows. Doing this for 10 minutes every day is sufficient.

5. Cleanup after meals.

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern Dining Room
After finishing every meal, put the dishes in the washer and put away the trash in airtight bins or bags. Don’t leave leftovers on the table since they will spoil after some time and encourage the growth of germs.

6. Take care of the laundry.

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
A stylish wicker basket can be used in the bathroom to dump dirty laundry which is waiting to be washed. This will keep the bathroom clean, and once the clothes are washed make sure they don’t lie around and have a proper spot to dry.

7. Follow 4 cleaning plans.

Гостиная "Centro", Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Living room Multicolored
The 4 types of cleaning plans will include

Daily plan – Vacuum floors, ventilate rooms, keep things in their right place

Weekly plan – Clean floors with detergent and water and clean bathrooms

Bi-weekly plan – Bed linens and towels should be changed

Monthly plan – Organise kitchen cabinets, dust the library and clean drapes

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

No, Thanks